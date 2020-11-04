USD/JPY: About To Enter A Critical 100-103 Zone; Where To Target? – BofA

What is the outlook for USD/JPY for the year-end?

Bank of America Global Research maintains its USD/JPY year-end target around 103.

“USD/JPY is about to enter a critical 100-103 zone with 103 being our 4Q20 target as potential heightened social and political tension around the US election may be underpriced,” BofA notes.

“We maintain our view that USD/JPY would be supported by a strong floor in the 100-103 range, while cross-yen would be more vulnerable to the downside in case of a contested election result,” BofA adds.

