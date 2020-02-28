USD/JPY: Base-Case Remains For USD/JPY To Stay Contained In 108-112 Range – NAB

USD/JPY has been trading in a 108-112 range. Will this pattern continue?

Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata:

NAB Research discusses USD/JPY outlook and maintains its base-case for the pair to remain contained in a 108-112 range.

“In our 2020 GFXS outlook published back in December last year, we argued that USD/JPY was expected to be largely contained in a ¥108-¥112 range over the course of this year. We retain this view and keep our ¥109 forecast for Q1 and Q2, reflecting our bias for the pair to spend a bit more time on the lower half of its expected range,” NAB notes.

“This view is also extended to H2-20 where our forecasts have been slightly tweaked from ¥108 and ¥110 in Q3 and Q4 respectively to ¥109 for both quarters. A gentle JPY strengthening theme remains in place in 2021,” NAB adds.

For lots more FX trades from major banks, sign up to eFXplus



By signing up for eFXplus via the link above, you are directly supporting Forex Crunch.