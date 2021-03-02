USD/JPY: Can Spend A Bit Of Time Above 106 Before Heading Back Towards 104 In 1-Month – NAB

What is the outlook for USD/JPY in the near-term?

Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata:

NAB Research discusses USD/JPY outlook and sees the pair’s gains limited in the near-term.

“The US economic outperformance year to date has resulted in a move up in the 10y UST-JGB real spread, this means that near term USD/JPY can spend a bit of time above ¥1.06,” NAB notes.

“But if the move up in the spread is a function of relative economic outperformance, a change in Japan’s economic fortunes would favour the pair heading back towards ¥1.04 over the coming month,” NAB adds.

For lots more FX trades from major banks, sign up to eFXplus



By signing up for eFXplus via the link above, you are directly supporting Forex Crunch.