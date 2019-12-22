Latest
Forex Crunch
You are at:»»USD/JPY Forecast December 23-27 –

USD/JPY Forecast December 23-27 –

0
By Published: Last Modified: Majors, USD JPY Forecast, Weekly Forex Forecasts
Dollar/yen showed limited movement last week. The pair could be busier in the upcoming week, with a host of Japanese events, including inflation, the BoJ minutes and retail sales.

USD/JPY fundamental movers

There have been signs of a slowdown in the Japanese economy, since a new sales tax was introduced in October. The sales tax was raised from 8 to 10 percent, and has dampened consumer spending. Still, the BoJ left its ultra-easy monetary policy in place and said it would maintain its huge asset purchase program.

The U.S. posted solid numbers last week, underscoring positive economic conditions. Manufacturing PMI improved to 52.5 in December, just shy of the estimate of 52.6 pts. This was the indicator’s strongest gain since March and points to modest expansion. The week ended with Final GDP, which was unrevised at 2.1 percent.

See all the main events in the Forex Weekly Outlook

Key news updates for USD/JPY

Updates:

USD/JPY Technical Analysis

We start with resistance at 112.25.

111.62 has held in resistance since April. 110.62 is next.

109.73 is an immediate resistance line.

109.35 is a weak support line. 108.70 is next.

108.10 is protecting the round number of 108.

107.30 (mentioned last week) switched to support in early October.

106.61 is next.

105.55 has held in support since late August. It is the final support level for now.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

USD/JPY Sentiment

I remain on USD/JPY

Risk appetite remains strong, supported by the recent trade deal reached between the U.S. and China. This should bolster global growth and could weigh on the safe-haven yen.

Further reading:

Safe trading!

Get the 5 most predictable currency pairs

About Author

Kenny Fisher - Senior Writer A native of Toronto, Canada, Kenneth worked for seven years in the marketing and trading departments at Bendix, a foreign exchange company in Toronto. Kenneth is also a lawyer, and has extensive experience as an editor and writer.