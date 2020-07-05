USD/JPY Forecast July 5-10 – Yen Continues to Yawn

USD/JPY fundamental mover
Japanese numbers were soft, reflective of weak conditions across the economy. Retail sales slipped 12.3%, following a decline of 13.7% beforehand. Industrial Production fell by 8.4%, marking a third straight decline. Both Tankan indices were in negative territory in Q2. The manufacturing index plunged to -34, down from -8 in the previous release. The services index dropped to -17, down from +8 in Q1.
Key news updates for USD/JPY
Updates:
USD/JPY Technical Analysis
110.63 has been a resistance line since late March.
109.73 is protecting the 110 level, which has psychological significance.
108.70 (mentioned last week) is next.
108.10 switched to resistance in early June, when USD/JPY fell sharply.
107.30 remains an immediate resistance line.
106.61 is the first line of support.
105.55 has held in support since mid-March.
104.65 follows.
The round number of 104 is the final support level for now.
.
USD/JPY Sentiment
I am neutral on USD/JPY
Despite the economic turmoil across the globe, the Japanese yen has not lived up to its safe-haven reputation. Surprisingly, risk currencies such as the Australian dollar have rallied. The US dollar has also hit a rough patch, as the human and economic toll that Corvid-19 has taken in the US has dampened enthusiasm for the greenback. Both currencies appear to be holding a “losing hand”.
