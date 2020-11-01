USD/JPY Forecast Nov. 2-6 – BoJ stays pat, US election next

USD/JPY fundamental mover

Japan’s inflation remains at very low levels. BoJ Core CPI, the preferred inflation gauge of the BoJ, edged lower to -0.1% in August, after two straight readings at zero. Retail Sales plunged 8.7% in September, marking a seventh consecutive decline. The Bank of Japan maintained monetary policy but lowered its economic and price forecasts for the current fiscal year.

In the US, durable goods orders were up sharply in September. The headline reading soared to 1.9%, up from 0.4%. This crushed the estimate of 0.5%. The core reading improved to 0.8%, up from 0.4%. Advance GDP jumped 33.1% in Q3 its strongest quarter on record. However, it barely recouped the Q2 loss of 31.4%. There was more good news on the employment front, as jobless claims fell to 751 thousand, down from 787 thousand beforehand. Core PCE Price Index, the preferred inflation gauge of the Federal Reserve, edged down to 0.2%, down from 0.3%.