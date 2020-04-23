Latest
USD/JPY: In Range; EUR/JPY: A Break Of 116 To Open Way Towards 1110 – Citi

The Japanese yen continues to reflect the volatility which has gripped the financial markets. What is the bias for USD/JPY and EUR/JPY?

Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata:

USDJPY still stays in a range of 107.30/108.00 and is waiting for break out for either side,” Citi notes.

“Our trader is keeping an eye on cross-JPY. “EURJPY tried 116.00 again and failed, not sure what is holding it up there but it’s pretty decent support for now. Breaking the level opens the room to go further down to 115 and eventually 110,” Citi adds.

