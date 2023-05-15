USD/JPY Outlook: Japan’s Producer Prices Slowdown in Apr

Japan’s wholesale inflation decelerated for the fourth consecutive month in April.

Lower producer prices in Japan indicate a potential easing of consumer inflation.

Japan’s core consumer inflation surged to 3.1% in March.

Today’s USD/JPY outlook is bullish. On Monday, data revealed Japan’s wholesale inflation decelerated for the fourth consecutive month in April. This drop was primarily due to a moderation in the rise of raw material costs. This indicates a potential easing of consumer inflation towards the Bank of Japan’s targeted 2% level.

–Are you interested in learning more about day trading brokers? Check our detailed guide-

This data could dampen market expectations that the Bank of Japan will be compelled to pursue an early exit from its ultra-low interest rate policy.

According to the Bank of Japan’s data, the Corporate Goods Price Index experienced a 5.8% year-on-year increase in April. However, this represents a slowdown in the annual growth rate for the fourth consecutive month. The recorded increase surpassed the median market forecast of a 5.4% gain, following a 7.4% surge in March.

Analysts closely monitor wholesale price fluctuations because they serve as a leading indicator of consumer price trends. These observations provide insight into whether consumer inflation will reach a level that prompts the Bank of Japan to phase out its substantial stimulus measures.

In March, Japan’s core consumer inflation surged to 3.1%, while an index that excludes fuel costs experienced the fastest year-on-year growth in four decades. This development indicated a broadening of price pressure in the economy.

Furthermore, BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda has stated that the central bank will hold on to its ultra-loose monetary policy. That is, unless there is strong domestic demand and higher wage growth.

USD/JPY key events today

Investors are not expecting any key releases from Japan or the United States. The pair will likely consolidate as investors await more economic data.

USD/JPY technical outlook: Bulls lead with a clear path to 137.75.

USD/JPY is now trading above the 135.00 key level, a big achievement for bulls. This move has strengthened the bullish bias by allowing the price to trade further above the 30-SMA. It has also led to stronger bullish momentum as the RSI nears the overbought region.

–Are you interested to learn more about low spread forex brokers? Check our detailed guide-

Given the bullish bias, the price will likely keep pushing higher. We might see a few pauses before we get to the next resistance at 137.75. If the price stays above 30-SMA, it might break above 137.75.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal

Majors share