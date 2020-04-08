USD/JPY: S/T In Place; Looks To Test 110.40 N-Term – UOB

USD/JPY volatility has eased this week. What is the technical near-term bias for the pair?

UOB Research discusses USD/JPY technical outlook and maintains a bullish bias in the near-term.

“We highlighted last Friday (03 Apr, spot at 108.00) that “risk of a short-term bottom has increased”. The breach of the 108.75 ‘strong resistance’ level earlier this morning indicates that last Tuesday (01 Apr) low of 106.89 is a short-term bottom,” UOB notes.

“The near-term bias is for USD to test the 110.40 level from here. A clear break of this level would indicate USD could extend towards last month’s top at 111.71.

On the downside, only a breach of 107.30 (‘strong support’ level) would indicate that the current upward pressure has eased,” UOB adds.

