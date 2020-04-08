Latest
Forex Crunch
You are at:»»USD/JPY: S/T In Place; Looks To Test 110.40 N-Term – UOB

USD/JPY: S/T In Place; Looks To Test 110.40 N-Term – UOB

0
By Published: Last Modified: Daily Look

USD/JPY volatility has eased this week. What is the technical near-term bias for the pair?

Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata:

UOB Research discusses USD/JPY technical outlook and maintains a bullish bias in the near-term.

“We highlighted last Friday (03 Apr, spot at 108.00) that “risk of a short-term bottom has increased”. The breach of the 108.75 ‘strong resistance’ level earlier this morning indicates that last Tuesday (01 Apr) low of 106.89 is a short-term bottom,” UOB notes.

The near-term bias is for USD to test the 110.40 level from here. A clear break of this level would indicate USD could extend towards last month’s top at 111.71.

On the downside, only a breach of 107.30 (‘strong support’ level) would indicate that the current upward pressure has eased,” UOB adds.

For lots more FX trades from major banks, sign up to eFXplus

By signing up for eFXplus via the link above, you are directly supporting Forex Crunch.

Get the 5 most predictable currency pairs

About Author

Kenny Fisher - Senior Writer A native of Toronto, Canada, Kenneth worked for seven years in the marketing and trading departments at Bendix, a foreign exchange company in Toronto. Kenneth is also a lawyer, and has extensive experience as an editor and writer.