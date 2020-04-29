USD: Not Expecting FOMC Meeting To Carry A Clear Hawkish Or Dovish Bias – Citi

The FOMC holds its monthly policy meeting later on Wednesday. What bias can expect from the Fed?
Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata:
Citi discusses its expectations for tomorrow’s FOMC policy meeting.
“CitiFX Strategy has published a preview, concluding that Wednesday’s April FOMC meeting is likely to be interesting,” Citi notes.
“We don’t expect a clear hawkish or dovish bias, or much specific new information about future Fed policies (additional easing or exit). A 5bp hike to IOER and RRP are likely,” Citi adds.
