USD: Not Expecting FOMC Meeting To Carry A Clear Hawkish Or Dovish Bias – Citi

The FOMC holds its monthly policy meeting later on Wednesday. What bias can expect from the Fed?

Citi discusses its expectations for tomorrow’s FOMC policy meeting.

“CitiFX Strategy has published a preview, concluding that Wednesday’s April FOMC meeting is likely to be interesting,” Citi notes.

“We don’t expect a clear hawkish or dovish bias, or much specific new information about future Fed policies (additional easing or exit). A 5bp hike to IOER and RRP are likely,” Citi adds.

