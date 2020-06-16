USD: Room For Consolidation N-Term; A 2-3% Rally In USD An Attractive Selling Opportunity If Realized – TD

What is the near-term outlook for the U.S. dollar?

Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata:

TD Research discusses the USD outlook and sees a scope for further consolidation in the near-term.

“Risk markets have a little less pep in their step this week, reflecting some shifts in the short-run narrative. We think the bar for a temporary setback remains low, leaving the USD some room to consolidate. For starters, against the G9, it’s trading at the same discount on our short-term models witnessed in 2017 in spite of the raft of uncertainty present at the moment,” TD notes.

“A reduction in this discount would benefit the USD by about 2-3%, which we think would an attractive selling opportunity if realized in the weeks ahead,” TD adds.

