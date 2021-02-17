Latest
Forex Crunch
You are at:»»USD: Short Positioning Is Not Stretched; FOMC Minutes To Reflect It’s Premature To Talk About Tapering – Citi

USD: Short Positioning Is Not Stretched; FOMC Minutes To Reflect It’s Premature To Talk About Tapering – Citi

0
By Published: Last Modified: Daily Look

The Federal Reserve releases the minutes of its January meeting. What can we expect from the minutes?

Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata:

Citi discusses the USD positioning and its expectations for tomorrow’s FOMC minutes from the January meeting.

“CitiFX Strategy acknowledges that positioning signals seem somewhat mixed, particularly in equities, but not stretched in short rates positions and certainly not in short USD. Profit-taking and retracements are likely over time, but also seem likely to be shallow in this environment,” Citi notes.

Citi Economics thinks that Wednesday’s minutes from the January FOMC meeting will reflect Chair Powell’s admonition that it is “premature” to talk about tapering of asset purchases (currently running USD120bn/mth) and that he is “not even thinking” about removing accommodation,” Citi adds.

For lots more FX trades from major banks, sign up to eFXplus

By signing up for eFXplus via the link above, you are directly supporting Forex Crunch.

Get the 5 most predictable currency pairs

About Author

Kenny Fisher - Senior Writer A native of Toronto, Canada, Kenneth worked for seven years in the marketing and trading departments at Bendix, a foreign exchange company in Toronto. Kenneth is also a lawyer, and has extensive experience as an editor and writer.