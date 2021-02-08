USD: Tactically Constructive In The Near Term – Credit Agricole

What is the outlook for the US dollar in the near-term?

Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata:

Credit Agricole CIB Research maintains a tactical bullish bias on the USD in the near-term.

“In the interim, we believe that the level of UST yields and the resilience of risk sentiment would remain the key determinants of the FX price action. We further believe that the markets could flip from being risk-on to risk-off depending on the overall level of tightness of the US financial conditions,” CACIB notes.

“While we doubt that we are on the verge of a fresh multi-month USD uptrend, there are some reasons to expect that the USD and risk appetite could continue to recover in tandem for the time being,” CACIB adds.

For lots more FX trades from major banks, sign up to eFXplus



By signing up for eFXplus via the link above, you are directly supporting Forex Crunch.