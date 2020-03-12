USD: US Inflation A Touch Firmer But Market’s Attention Is Elsewhere – CIBC

With the current crisis in financial conditions, what is the prognosis for inflation in the United States?

CIBC Research discusses its reaction to today’s US inflation report for the month of February.

“If you still care about it, US inflation looked a touch firmer than expected in February, but clearly doesn’t stand in the way of further Fed rate cuts. The 0.1% gain in total CPI was still enough to have headline inflation ease two ticks on a year-on-year basis to 2.3%, while core prices, up 0.2% on the month, lifted the 12 month rate for that measure by a tick to 2.4%. Food prices were a bit firmer than we expected in the headline rate, while core was elevated by a modest gain in clothing (more typically a negative), with core services decelerating a bit from its prior trend (to a 0.2% gain in this month, but still up 3.1% yr/yr),” CIBC notes.

“The market’s attention is, for obvious reasons, elsewhere these days,” CIBC adds.

