USD: Why We Stick With The USD Through Q3 – TD

TD Research maintains a structural bullish USD bias through Q3.

“Our forecasts have called for a weaker USD into Q4, with EUR finally marking a break to the topside. That reflects the risks around the US elections, prospects that the world could start to see green shoots for global growth on the horizon, and the fact that the USD might begin to care about US-style MMT. Any progress on this broad European proposal would cement that view while the proposal does reduce the tail risks of an EZ breakup,” TD notes.

“However, we don’t think these themes will resonate with the market just yet, and we believe the USD makes another leg higher, especially against European currencies like EUR and GBP this quarter. The other wildcard rests on US/China trade relations, which seem to have gotten worse. While the tone will likely continue to get worse into the election, we don’t expect them to scrap the trade deal or that the US imposes sanctions,” TD adds.

