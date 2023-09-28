AUD/USD Outlook: Aussie Gains Despite Soft Retail Sales
AUD/USD Daily Outlooks

AUD/USD Outlook: Aussie Gains Despite Soft Retail Sales

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • In August, Australian retail sales saw a modest increase, missing forecasts.
  • Job vacancies in Australia decreased from record levels.
  • Australia’s unemployment rate rose to 3.7% from its record low of 3.4%.

The AUD/USD outlook improved as the pair gained 0.3% after hitting the 10-month low overnight amid the dollar’s surge. This rebound occurred despite Australian retail sales data falling short of expectations earlier in the day. 

Are you interested in learning more about ETF brokers? Check our detailed guide-

Notably, Australian retail sales rose slightly in August as consumers reduced spending due to elevated living expenses and high borrowing costs. Consequently, it signaled interest rates might not have to rise further.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) Thursday showed retail sales rose 0.2% in August from July, falling short of analysts’ forecast of a 0.3% gain. Meanwhile, job vacancies in Australia fell from record levels in the three months to August. This decline added to signs that the country’s labor shortage might be easing as interest rate hikes work to constrain demand.

Notably, figures showed that vacancies fell by 8.9% from the last quarter to 390,400, the biggest decline and the lowest level in two years. That was a drop of 15% from a year ago. However, it was still 71.5% higher than in February 2020. 

Additionally, data showed that Australia’s unemployment rate rose to 3.7% from a historic low of 3.4%. Analysts expect that the demand for labor, which has remained resilient in the country, will slow down amid high interest rates.

AUD/USD key events today

Some of the major events investors are watching from the US include:

  • The US GDP report.
  • A speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
  • The initial jobless claims report.
  • The pending home sales report.
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

AUD/USD technical outlook: Price rebounds from recent lows.

AUD/USD technical outlook
AUD/USD 4-hour chart

On the charts, the AUD/USD price has recovered from recent lows, pushing above the 0.6360 key level. However, the general direction for the price is still down as it trades far below the 30-SMA. Moreover, the RSI fell into the oversold region for the first time since bears took over, indicating increased bearish momentum. 

Are you interested in learning more about forex bonuses? Check our detailed guide-

Therefore, the current rebound might be temporary, pausing at the nearest resistance to allow a resumption of the downtrend. Bulls might retest the 0.6400 resistance before bears seek new lows.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2023