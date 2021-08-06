Data revealed moderate growth in US consumer spending for October. Investors are awaiting comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell later on Friday. Data revealed that Eurozone inflation experienced a more significant-than-expected decline. The EUR/USD price analysis unfolds as the dollar dips, allowing the euro to climb slightly after absorbing substantial overnight losses. Traders evaluated data...
US consumer spending moderately increased in October. The US PCE price index in October showed a slower 3% rise from a year ago. The Canadian economy contracted at an annualized rate of 1.1% in the third quarter. Heading into Friday, the USD/CAD outlook is bearish, riding the waves of continued dollar weakness. This bearish move...
Will the prices go up or down in 2021? Opinion and Analysis by Crypto Experts