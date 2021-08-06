Latest News

my USD/JPY price analysis outlook forecast
Majors

USD/JPY Price Accumulating Bullish Energy Ahead of US ISM

Olimpiu Tuns
my EUR/USD price analysis forecast outlook
EUR/USD Daily

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro Struggling After Overnight Losses

Saqib Iqbal

Data revealed moderate growth in US consumer spending for October. Investors are awaiting comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell later on Friday. Data revealed that Eurozone inflation experienced a more significant-than-expected decline. The EUR/USD price analysis unfolds as the dollar dips, allowing the euro to climb slightly after absorbing substantial overnight losses. Traders evaluated data...

my USD/CAD forecast
Majors

USD/CAD Outlook: Bearish Amid Optimistic Canadian GDP

Saqib Iqbal

US consumer spending moderately increased in October. The US PCE price index in October showed a slower 3% rise from a year ago. The Canadian economy contracted at an annualized rate of 1.1% in the third quarter. Heading into Friday, the USD/CAD outlook is bearish, riding the waves of continued dollar weakness. This bearish move...

Gold price analysis
Commodities

Gold Price Pause Rally by Mid-2000 After Upbeat US GDP

Olimpiu Tuns
my USD/CAD forecast
Majors

USD/CAD Outlook: Finding Bottom at 3-Month Lows

Saqib Iqbal
my EUR/USD price analysis forecast outlook
EUR/USD Daily

EUR/USD Forecast: Dollar Recovers on Robust US GDP Growth

Saqib Iqbal
my GBP/USD forecast
Majors

GBP/USD Price Stalls as Buyers Fear US Prelim GDP Data

Olimpiu Tuns

Forex Trading Signals View all

AUD/USD forecast
Forex Trading Signals

Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Sell AUD/USD – 18 May 2022

Olimpiu Tuns
AUD/USD forecast
Forex Trading Signals

Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Sell AUD/USD – 18 May 2022

Olimpiu Tuns
Gold price analysis
Forex Trading Signals

Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Sell Gold – 17 May 2022

Olimpiu Tuns
my EUR/USD price analysis forecast outlook
Forex Trading Signals

Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Sell EUR/USD – 16 May 2022

Olimpiu Tuns
my EUR/USD price analysis forecast outlook
Forex Trading Signals

Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Sell EUR/USD – 13 May 2022

Olimpiu Tuns
USD/MXN free forex signals
Forex Trading Signals

Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy USD/MXN – 12 May 2022

Olimpiu Tuns
EUR/CAD free forex signals
Forex Trading Signals

Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Sell EUR/CAD – 11 May 2022

Olimpiu Tuns
my EUR/USD price analysis forecast outlook
Forex Trading Signals

Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Sell EUR/USD – 10 May 2022

Olimpiu Tuns
USD/MXN free forex signals
Forex Trading Signals

Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy USD/MXN – 9 May 2022

Olimpiu Tuns

Crypto News View all

Crypto News

October Records: From Zero to Hero at Bitcoin Casino

Olimpiu Tuns
Crypto News

IGaming: Your Safe & Easy Crypto Journey in 1-Click

Saqib Iqbal
Crypto Win and Tax
Crypto News

From Dream to Reality: $2.7M Bitcoin Casino Win and Tax Aspects

Saqib Iqbal
Crypto News

Comparing the Best Bitcoin Wallets: Software and Hardware Solutions

Saqib Iqbal
Crypto News

Smart Prop Trader is making Forex Prop Firm Trading Simple

Ali B.

Forex Basics View all

forex indicators
Forex Basics, Forex Trading Signals

5 Best Forex Trading Indicators to Use

Gary McFarlane
Forex Basics

Forex Trading – What You Need to Know?

Guest
Forex Basics

All You Need to Know About Retail Trading

Guest
Forex Basics

PrimeXBT Analyst Expects Bitcoin To “Catch Up” To Ethereum’s DeFi-Driven Success

Guest
Forex Basics

How to spot a Forex Trading Scam

Guest

Forex Bits View all

Forex Bits

6 Tips Every Beginner Forex Trader Should Know

Guest
Forex Bits

Top 5 Forex Trading Strategies You Need to Learn in 2020

Guest
easyMarkets Web platform
Forex Bits

easyMarkets is Now the Official Online Trading Partner of Real Madrid CF

Guest
Forex Bits

Can USDMXN Break Out Of A Triangle?

Gregor Horvat
Forex Bits

Forex Trading? 5 Tips to Help You Be Successful

Guest

Forex News View all

my AUD/USD price analysis forecast
Forex News Today: Daily Trading News

AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Markets Brace for RBA Rate Hike

Saqib Iqbal
my AUD/USD price analysis forecast
Forex News Today: Daily Trading News

AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Markets Brace for RBA Rate Hike

Saqib Iqbal
Gold price analysis
Forex News Today: Daily Trading News

Gold Price Tops Near Major Resistance After Fed Speech

Olimpiu Tuns
my USD/CAD forecast
Forex News Today: Daily Trading News

USD/CAD Outlook: Dollar Edges Higher with 0.3% Weekly Loss

Saqib Iqbal
Gold price analysis
Forex News Today: Daily Trading News

Gold Price Aiming for Fresh Lows Below $1,900 as Dollar Soars

Olimpiu Tuns
Forex News Today: Daily Trading News

GBP/USD Outlook: Pound Strengthens as Dollar Slides vs. Yen

Saqib Iqbal
my EUR/USD price analysis forecast outlook
Forex News Today: Daily Trading News

EUR/USD Weekly Outlook: US NFP Reports Lesser than Expected Jobs

Saqib Iqbal
Gold price analysis
Forex News Today: Daily Trading News

Gold Price Continues Downside After Lower Canadian Inflation

Olimpiu Tuns
Gold price analysis
Forex News Today: Daily Trading News

Gold Price Attracting Longs Above $1,954, Focus on Key Events

Olimpiu Tuns

 

Sponsored Brokers All Brokers

1
9.8
Visit
Your capital is at risk.
2
9.8
Visit
Your capital is at risk.
3
9
Visit
Your capital is at risk.
4
Visit
Your capital is at risk.
5
9
Visit
Your capital is at risk.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2023