  • BTC $81,445 -2.28%
  • ETH $2,447 -4.45%
  • BNB $726.77 -5.79%
  • XRP $1.36 -4.46%
  • SOL $108.44 -6.52%
  • TRX $0.3330 -0.71%
  • ZEC $1,145 -14.09%
  • HYPE $83.79 -4.85%
  • DOGE $0.0832 -5.98%
  • XMR $523.86 -5.25%
  • WBT $80.03 -3.45%
  • LINK $12.40 -7.20%
  • ADA $0.2294 -10.61%
  • LEO $8.90 0.00%
  • RAIN $0.0103 -6.45%
  • XLM $0.1900 -4.78%

Latest News

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Illustration of a compliance monitoring terminal with faded transaction report outlines dissolving away
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Crypto market today

Market cap$2.78T-2.95%
24h volume$195.3B
DeFi TVL$905.8B-0.71%
Fear & Greed30 Fear

Top 10 cryptocurrencies

#NamePrice24h7dMarket cap24h volumeLast 7 days
1Bitcoin BTC$81,445-2.28%-3.91%$1.64T$41.22B
2Ethereum ETH$2,447-4.45%-9.26%$299.0B$18.21B
3Tether USDT$0.9993-0.03%-0.04%$184.0B$80.27B
4BNB BNB$726.77-5.79%-5.76%$96.85B$1.13B
5XRP XRP$1.36-4.46%-9.17%$86.03B$3.16B
6USDC USDC$0.9996-0.01%-0.02%$73.24B$26.51B
7Solana SOL$108.44-6.52%-8.57%$63.93B$4.49B
8TRON TRX$0.3330-0.71%-0.67%$31.63B$396.5M
9Figure Heloc FIGR_HELOC$1.02+0.66%-0.18%$24.24B$10.11M
10Zcash ZEC$1,145-14.09%-15.00%$19.46B$1.35B

Biggest movers in the top 100

Top gainers (24h)

  1. Bitway BTW$1.38+7.95%
  2. Jupiter JUP$0.3444+6.51%
  3. Ondo ONDO$0.4881+4.46%
  4. Aerodrome Finance AERO$0.8152+2.97%
  5. Beldex BDX$0.0755+2.11%

Top losers (24h)

  1. NEAR Protocol NEAR$4.54-14.29%
  2. Zcash ZEC$1,145-14.09%
  3. Pump.fun PUMP$0.00550-12.66%
  4. Avalanche AVAX$10.03-10.90%
  5. Cardano ADA$0.2294-10.61%

Data updated 9 Oct 2026 06:19 UTC


Market data: COM crypto database (CoinGecko, DefiLlama and on-chain sources), refreshed every six hours. For information only, not investment advice.

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Crypto Price Predictions

Will the prices go up or down in 2021? Opinion and Analysis by Crypto Experts

BTC

Bitcoin

$ 82,458 -0.50%

ETH

Ethereum

$ 2,495 -2.99%

XRP

XRP

$ 0 %

BCH

Bitcoin Cash

$ 281 -5.48%

DOGE

Dogecoin

$ 0.08536 -2.76%

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