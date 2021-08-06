Crypto market today Market cap $2.78T -2.95% 24h volume $195.3B DeFi TVL $905.8B -0.71% Fear & Greed 30 Fear

Top 10 cryptocurrencies # Name Price 24h 7d Market cap 24h volume Last 7 days 1 Bitcoin BTC $81,445 -2.28% -3.91% $1.64T $41.22B 2 Ethereum ETH $2,447 -4.45% -9.26% $299.0B $18.21B 3 Tether USDT $0.9993 -0.03% -0.04% $184.0B $80.27B 4 BNB BNB $726.77 -5.79% -5.76% $96.85B $1.13B 5 XRP XRP $1.36 -4.46% -9.17% $86.03B $3.16B 6 USDC USDC $0.9996 -0.01% -0.02% $73.24B $26.51B 7 Solana SOL $108.44 -6.52% -8.57% $63.93B $4.49B 8 TRON TRX $0.3330 -0.71% -0.67% $31.63B $396.5M 9 Figure Heloc FIGR_HELOC $1.02 +0.66% -0.18% $24.24B $10.11M 10 Zcash ZEC $1,145 -14.09% -15.00% $19.46B $1.35B

Biggest movers in the top 100 Top gainers (24h) Bitway BTW $1.38 +7.95% Jupiter JUP $0.3444 +6.51% Ondo ONDO $0.4881 +4.46% Aerodrome Finance AERO $0.8152 +2.97% Beldex BDX $0.0755 +2.11% Top losers (24h) NEAR Protocol NEAR $4.54 -14.29% Zcash ZEC $1,145 -14.09% Pump.fun PUMP $0.00550 -12.66% Avalanche AVAX $10.03 -10.90% Cardano ADA $0.2294 -10.61%



Market data: COM crypto database (CoinGecko, DefiLlama and on-chain sources), refreshed every six hours. For information only, not investment advice.