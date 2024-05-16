Home AUD/USD Outlook: Aussie Stumbles on Downbeat Employment
AUD/USD Daily Outlooks

AUD/USD Outlook: Aussie Stumbles on Downbeat Employment

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • Data on Thursday revealed a bigger-than-expected jump in Australia’s employment.
  • Australia’s unemployment rate jumped from 3.9% to 4.1%.
  • Investors raised the likelihood of an RBA rate cut in December to 54%.

The AUD/USD outlook has turned slightly bearish as the Australian dollar retreats from recent highs, prompted by an unexpected spike in Australia’s unemployment rates. Meanwhile, the dollar remained weak following data showing easing inflation in the US.

Are you interested in learning more about crypto robots? Check our detailed guide-

Data on Thursday revealed a bigger-than-expected jump in Australia’s employment. The country added 38,500 jobs in April from the previous month, beating expectations for an increase of 23,700. However, the market focus was on the unemployment rate, which jumped from 3.9% to 4.1%. This was a sign that demand in the labor market was easing. Therefore, there is a lower chance that the RBA will hike again. 

After the report, investors raised the likelihood of a rate cut in December to 54%. As a result, the Australian dollar declined. If the chances of a cut in 2024 increase, the Aussie loses its edge against the dollar. Still, Australia will likely be among the last to lower interest rates compared to other major economies.

The decline in the AUD/USD pair came after it hit highs in the previous session due to an increase in Fed rate cut expectations. Market participants gained confidence that the Fed would cut rates in September after the US CPI figures missed forecasts. Inflation surprised to the downside for the first time this year, giving the Fed some relief that the downtrend is intact. At the same time, retail sales plunged indicating weaker consumer spending and a slowdown in the economy.

AUD/USD key events today

  • US initial jobless claims
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

AUD/USD technical outlook: Bears resurface at the channel resistance line

AUD/USD technical outlook
AUD/USD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the AUD/USD price is retreating after retesting its channel resistance line. Still, the bullish bias remains intact because the price has made a new high above the 0.6650 key level. Moreover, it remains within a bullish channel that formed when the trend reversed to bullish.

Are you interested in learning more about buying Dogecoin? Check our detailed guide- 

Therefore, a pullback could retest the 0.6650 level and the 30-SMA support before the uptrend continues. Meanwhile, a deeper pullback would retest the channel support where bulls will retake control. The bias will only shift to bearish if the price breaks below the channel support line.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024