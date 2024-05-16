Home USD/CAD Forecast: Dollar Struggles Following Downbeat US CPI
Majors

USD/CAD Forecast: Dollar Struggles Following Downbeat US CPI

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • The Canadian dollar hit a 5-week high after the US released its consumer inflation report.
  • The US released its retail sales report, which revealed a significant drop from 0.7% to 0.0%.
  • Canadian home sales fell 1.7% in April.

The USD/CAD forecast leans bearish as the dollar hovers near recent lows following a disappointing inflation report. Meanwhile, after rallying alongside US equities in the previous session, the Canadian dollar has retreated slightly.

Are you interested in learning more about crypto robots? Check our detailed guide-

On Wednesday, the Canadian dollar hit a 5-week high after the US released its consumer inflation report. The data revealed a lower-than-expected figure for April, solidifying bets that the Federal Reserve will cut rates in September. The CPI increased 0.3% in April and 3.4% annually. This was a decline from the previous month’s readings and gave policymakers confidence that inflation was still on a downtrend. 

At the same time, the US released its retail sales report, which revealed a significant drop from 0.7% to 0.0%. This was another sign that the economy was slowing down due to high interest rates. It piled more pressure on the Fed to settle on the timing for the first rate cut. Consequently, rate-cut expectations increased, weighing on the dollar. Meanwhile, the Canadian dollar, which tracks Wall Street, soared as investors cheered the downbeat reports.

Elsewhere, data from Canada showed that home sales fell 1.7% in April. Although the Canadian dollar got a boost from dollar weakness, investors sobered to the fact that Canada’s economy is also deteriorating. Therefore, the Bank of Canada will likely still implement its first rate cut before the Fed.

USD/CAD key events today

  • US unemployment claims
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

USD/CAD technical forecast: Bearish bias strengthens below 1.3650

USD/CAD technical forecast
USD/CAD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the USD/CAD price has broken below 1.3650, a significant support level. The bias is bearish because the price trades far below the 30-SMA, and the RSI is in bearish territory below 50. After breaking below 1.3650, bulls might trigger a retest of the level before the downtrend continues.

Are you interested in learning more about buying Dogecoin? Check our detailed guide-

Moreover, the price might retest the 30-SMA resistance line.  Notably, the price has made a lower low in the more significant downtrend with a resistance trendline. Therefore, bears are in charge of the larger and the smaller moves. Consequently, there is a high chance that the price may fall towards the 1.3551 support.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024