Home USD/JPY Forecast: Fed Cautious Despite Cooling Inflation
Majors

USD/JPY Forecast: Fed Cautious Despite Cooling Inflation

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • The dollar fell last week after the US released April’s consumer inflation figures.
  • Fed’s Thomas Barkin warned that inflation was still not where it should be.
  • Japan’s economy contracted more than expected in Q1.

The USD/JPY forecast looks bullish, with the dollar holding steady as Fed policymakers adopt a cautious stance despite the recent dip in inflation figures. Meanwhile, the yen remained vulnerable after data from last week revealed weak economic growth in Japan.

Are you interested in learning more about forex indicators? Check our detailed guide-

The dollar fell last week after the US released April’s consumer inflation figures. Notably, the numbers came in lower, raising expectations that the Fed will cut rates twice this year. It also increased market confidence that last year’s downtrend was still intact. However, when policymakers spoke after the report, they maintained a cautious tone, with Thomas Barkin warning that inflation was still not where it should be. 

Meanwhile, the yen weakened following data on Thursday that showed Japan’s economy contracted more than expected in Q1. As a result, the Bank of Japan faces a challenge as it plans to hike interest rates. A weak economy is more vulnerable to high interest rates. Therefore, the central bank might hesitate to hike, especially if this trend continues. 

The weak yen has increased the cost of living in the country, which has put pressure on consumer consumption. Notably, the yen has lost 10% of its value against the dollar this year due to the gap in interest rates between Japan and the US. Sadly, the yen will likely remain weak if this gap remains.

USD/JPY key events today

Investors are not expecting high-impact economic reports from Japan or the US. As a result, the pair might consolidate.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

USD/JPY technical forecast: Bulls battle for control at the 30-SMA

USD/JPY forecast
USD/JPY 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the USD/JPY price trades at a solid resistance zone after finding support at the 154.01 level. After a strong surge, the price has paused and is chopping through the 30-SMA in a tight range. The pause is below the 0.5 Fib retracement, a strong resistance level. 

Are you interested in learning more about next cryptocurrency to explode? Check our detailed guide- 

Meanwhile, the RSI has also risen to trade above 50, indicating stronger bullish momentum. The bullish bias will strengthen if bulls detach from the 30-SMA and break above the 0.5 Fib level. Furthermore, the price will likely retest the 158.00 resistance level. However, if the resistance holds firm, it will fall to 154.01.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024