Home EUR/USD Forecast: US Yields Rally Leads Dollar to 2-Week Top
EUR/USD Daily

EUR/USD Forecast: US Yields Rally Leads Dollar to 2-Week Top

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • Treasury yields have risen this week due to better-than-expected US data
  • A recent auction in the US revealed lower demand for the country’s debt.
  • Data from the Eurozone showed a bigger-than-expected increase in German inflation.

The EUR/USD forecast points South as the dollar trades near a two-week high amid a rally in Treasury yields. Meanwhile, the euro remains weaker as markets prepare for an ECB rate cut next week.

Are you interested in learning more about forex tools? Check our detailed guide-

A rally in US yields spooked investors, leading to a scramble for the dollar’s safety. Treasury yields have risen this week due to better-than-expected US data, raising doubts about a Fed cut in September. At the same time, a recent auction in the US revealed lower demand for the country’s debt.

Investors are now looking forward to US GDP and unemployment figures. However, the focus is on the core PCE price index, which comes on Friday. This report will show whether inflation is easing or remains stubborn. Consequently, it will significantly impact the outlook for rate cuts in the US.

Elsewhere, data from the Eurozone showed a bigger-than-expected increase in German inflation by 2.8% in May. This was slightly bigger than the forecast of 2.7% and came after a rise of 2.4% in the previous month. However, economists had expected this spike. Therefore, it had little impact on expectations for an ECB rate cut next week.

A Reuters poll revealed that all economists expect the European Central Bank to implement its first cut in June. Moreover, economists expect another cut in September and December. This is a more dovish outlook as markets forecast only two cuts in 2024. 

EUR/USD key events today

  • US preliminary GDP q/q
  • US unemployment claims
  • US pending home sales m/m
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

EUR/USD technical forecast: New low confirms a bearish reversal

EUR/USD forecast
EUR/USD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the EUR/USD price has broken below the 1.0800 critical support level after a sharp bearish move. This comes after the price broke out of its bullish channel. The initial breakout paused when bulls tried to take back control. However, bears overpowered them and broke below 30-SMA and 1.0800 to make a lower low. 

Are you interested in learning more about the best crypto exchange? Check our detailed guide- 

This confirms the start of a downtrend with lower highs and lows. Furthermore, the RSI shows solid bearish momentum as it prepares to dip into the oversold region. Given the strong bearish bias, the price will likely fall to retest the 1.0725 support level.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024