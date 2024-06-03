Home EUR/USD Forecast: ECB Rate Cut Pressure Looms
EUR/USD Daily

EUR/USD Forecast: ECB Rate Cut Pressure Looms

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • Market participants are almost certain that the ECB will cut rates on Thursday.
  • The interest rate gap between the Eurozone and the US will widen.
  • The US core PCE price index showed an increase of 0.2% in April, slower than the previous month’s 0.3% increase.

The EUR/USD forecast is bearish as investors gear up for a European Central Bank rate cut this week. Meanwhile, the dollar stabilized after Friday’s inflation miss, which led to an increase in bets for a Fed rate cut in September. 

Are you interested in learning more about tips for forex traders? Check our detailed guide-

Market participants are almost certain that the ECB will cut rates on Thursday. This will likely weaken the euro against the dollar as the rate gap between the Eurozone and the US widens. 

However, the path becomes less certain after Thursday, especially after last week’s Eurozone inflation report. Data on Friday revealed that inflation increased by 2.6% in May, bigger than the previous month’s 2.4% increase. This might cause the ECB to pause after Thursday, as inflation is moving away from the central bank’s target.

Meanwhile, the dollar had its first bearish month this year in May as US inflation eased, raising bets of a Fed rate cut in September. The first indicator of easing inflation was the Consumer Price Index report. More recently, the core PCE price index showed an increase of 0.2% in April, slower than the previous month’s 0.3% increase. Economists had expected the value to hold at 0.3%. Consequently, after the report, the likelihood of a Fed cut in September increased from 49% to 53%. 

If inflation continues with this downtrend, the Fed will be under more pressure to cut interest rates in September. Still, this will come well after the ECB’s first cut. 

EUR/USD key events today

  • US final manufacturing PMI
  • US ISM manufacturing PMI
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

EUR/USD technical forecast: Fluctuating between 1.0800 and 1.0880

EUR/USD technical forecast
EUR/USD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the EUR/USD price trades in a range with support at 1.0800 and resistance at 1.0880. The sideways move came after a bullish trend that failed to continue beyond the 1.0880 resistance. Therefore, it is likely a corrective move that will lead to a continuation of the uptrend or a reversal.

Are you interested in learning more about forex brokers? Check our detailed guide- 

The price is pushing lower within the range and has punctured the 30-SMA after retesting the range resistance. Consequently, bears are in the lead. If it closes below the SMA, it will likely fall to retest the range support.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024