Home EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro Firm Amid ECB’s Unclear Path
EUR/USD Daily

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro Firm Amid ECB’s Unclear Path

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • The European Central Bank cut interest rates for the first time since 2019.
  • The ECB’s Lagarde refrained from committing to a rate-cutting path.
  • There was caution ahead of the US nonfarm payrolls report.

The EUR/USD price analysis leans bullish with the euro firm after the ECB failed to give clear guidance on the outlook for rate cuts. On the other hand, the dollar was near an 8-week low as investors geared up for the US nonfarm payrolls report.

Are you interested in learning more about tips for forex traders? Check our detailed guide-

The European Central Bank cut interest rates for the first time since 2019, becoming the second major central bank to do so. The move came as policymakers gained confidence that inflation in the bloc was under control. The ECB has been fighting price increases since 2022 when inflation was 10%. Fortunately, the central bank has lowered this figure to just above the 2% target.

However, they did not expect it to remain stubborn at this level. The last inflation report was hotter than expected, which was the main reason policymakers were cautious after the policy meeting. Investors had expected some guidance on the future. However, Lagarde refrained from committing to a rate-cutting path, noting that inflation and wage growth remained strong. 

Some analysts believe the ECB was too quick to commit to a rate cut before the last inflation report. Moreover, forecasts released by the central bank show inflation staying above the 2% target until late next year. After the meeting, markets were pricing in only one more rate cut this year, likely in September.

Meanwhile, there was caution ahead of the US nonfarm payrolls report, which will give insight into the Fed’s policy path. Economists expect an increase of 182,000 jobs in May. Therefore, anything bigger or smaller could cause a lot of volatility in the market.

EUR/USD key events today

  • US nonfarm payrolls report
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

EUR/USD technical price analysis: Choppy near 30-SMA

EUR/USD technical price analysis
EUR/USD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the EUR/USD price has respected the 30-SMA support and trades above the 1.0880 key level. Moreover, the RSI has remained above 50 since the bulls took over, supporting solid momentum. 

Are you interested in learning more about forex brokers? Check our detailed guide- 

However, the price remains close to the SMA, which could indicate hesitation among bulls to move higher. If this hesitation continues, the bears will likely return and take control with a break below the SMA. However, if it is only a pause, the price will soon climb to make higher highs beyond the 1.0925 level.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024