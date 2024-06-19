Home EUR/USD Price Analysis: Weak Retail Sales Weigh on Dollar
EUR/USD Daily

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Weak Retail Sales Weigh on Dollar

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • US sales only increased by 0.1% in May compared to expectations of a 0.3% increase.
  • Markets are pricing in a 67% chance of a Fed cut in September.
  • Economists expect the ECB to cut rates twice more this year.

The EUR/USD price analysis shows a slow rebound as the dollar remains fragile after weaker-than-expected retail sales figures. Meanwhile, the euro remained vulnerable amid political uncertainty and policy divergence between the ECB and the Fed.

Are you interested in learning more about Bitcoin price prediction? Check our detailed guide-

The greenback fell on Tuesday after US retail sales data showed weaker-than-expected consumer spending in May. Sales only increased by 0.1% in May compared to expectations of a 0.3% increase. Moreover, data for the previous month was revised from a reading of 0.0% to -0.2%, indicating a slowdown in the economy. 

Markets are pricing in a 67% chance that the Fed will lower borrowing costs in September. Furthermore, they expect at least 50 basis points of rate cuts from the Fed this year. 

However, policymakers have maintained a different view, projecting only one cut in December. This hawkish outlook has helped keep the dollar strong despite poor economic data. Moreover, it has raised the chances of a policy divergence with the European Central Bank.

According to a Reuters poll, economists expect the ECB to cut rates twice more this year, in September and December. However, they also caution that there is a higher risk of fewer cuts. Policymakers have grown more cautious, with Philip Lane noting there was no urgency to cut rates if the economy remains robust. Meanwhile, Lagarde said the central bank will depend on economic data for future policy decisions.

At the same time, investors continued to worry about the situation in France after the snap election announcement.

EUR/USD key events today

Investors do not expect any key events from the US or the Eurozone today. Consequently, the price might consolidate.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

EUR/USD technical price analysis: Decline pauses as bulls challenge the 30-SMA 

EUR/USD price analysis
EUR/USD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the EUR/USD price has risen above the 1.0725 level to retest the 30-SMA resistance. Despite this bullish move, the bias remains bearish as the price makes lower highs and lows. Furthermore, it trades in a bearish channel and currently sits nearer the channel resistance. 

Are you interested in learning more about forex basics? Check our detailed guide- 

Therefore, there is a chance that the bullish move will continue past the SMA to retest the channel resistance before bouncing lower. A continuation of the downtrend will allow bears to retest the 1.0650 level.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024