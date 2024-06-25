Home USD/CAD Outlook: BoC’s Economic Optimism Drives CAD Higher
Forex News Today: Daily Trading News

USD/CAD Outlook: BoC’s Economic Optimism Drives CAD Higher

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • BoC governor Tiff Macklem said the economy could grow as inflation eases.
  • Traders place a 72% chance of another Bank of Canada cut in July. 
  • Economists expect the US PCE index figures to show further moderation in inflation.

The USD/CAD outlook leans bearish as the Canadian dollar firms after the BoC’s upbeat outlook for Canada’s economy and ahead of the inflation report. At the same time, the dollar pulled back as markets prepared for the PCE price index report coming on Friday.

Are you interested in learning more about next crypto to explode? Check our detailed guide- 

On Monday, the Canadian dollar surged to a three-week high after BoC governor Tiff Macklem said the economy could grow as inflation eases. He also believes the central bank will achieve a soft landing.

The Bank of Canada recently started its rate-cutting cycle. Moreover, traders place a 72% chance of another cut in July. However, this likelihood might change with the CPI data coming today. Economists expect the consumer inflation report to show inflation falling to an annual rate of 2.6% in May from 2.7% in the previous month. Experts believe such an outcome would make another rate cut in July certain. 

The Canadian dollar also got support from increased oil prices in the previous session. The rally came amid optimism about a looming increase in demand during the summer driving season.

On the other hand, the US dollar fell as investors awaited more data for clues on the Fed’s policy outlook. This week’s main focus is the PCE price index report. Economists expect the figures to show further moderation in inflation, which might increase Fed rate cut expectations.

USD/CAD key events today

  • Canada’s Consumer Price Index m/m
  • Canada’s median Consumer Price Index y/y
  • Canada’s trimmed Consumer Price Index y/y
  • US CB Consumer Confidence
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

USD/CAD technical outlook: Bears find footing below 1.3680

USD/CAD technical outlook
USD/CAD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the USD/CAD price has broken below the 1.3680 key support level. At the same time, it has pushed well below the 30-SMA, with the RSI nearing the oversold region. Consequently, the bearish bias has strengthened. 

Are you interested in learning more about forex tools? Check our detailed guide-

However, the price has reached the 0.786 Fib level which might act as support. If this happens, the price might return to retest the recently broken 1.3680 level. However, since the bearish bias is strong, there is a high chance the downtrend will continue with the next target at 1.3605.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024