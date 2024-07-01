Home EUR/USD Forecast: French Election Results Lift Euro
EUR/USD Daily

EUR/USD Forecast: French Election Results Lift Euro

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • Elections in France put the far-right National Rally party in first position.
  • ECB policymakers remain confident that inflation will reach the target.
  • The US core PCE price index eased from the previous month.

The EUR/USD forecast leans bullish as the euro rises after round one of the French elections. Meanwhile, the dollar was on the back foot after inflation data in the previous session raised bets for a Fed cut in September.

Are you interested in learning more about forex conventions? Check our detailed guide-

On Sunday, elections in France put the far-right National Rally party in first position. However, the win was by a smaller margin than expected, supporting the euro. If the far right performs poorly, there will be less fear of a financial crisis. The euro has fallen in recent sessions since Macron announced a snap election that created a cloud of political uncertainty.  However, after the election, the EUR/USD pair reached a two-week high before pulling back. 

Elsewhere, ECB policymakers remain confident that inflation will reach the central bank’s target. Consequently, the central bank will likely continue cutting interest rates. Meanwhile, the Fed is yet to start its cutting cycle.

The dollar was weak after data on Friday showed weaker inflation in May. The US core PCE price index met expectations at 2.6%, easing from the previous month. This gave investors more confidence that the Fed will cut in September. However, policymakers might continue watching incoming data for more evidence that the decline to 2% will continue. 

Currently, markets are pricing a 63% chance that the Fed will start lowering borrowing costs in September. This might change this week after the US nonfarm payrolls report, which is due on Friday.

EUR/USD key events today

  • German Prelim CPI m/m
  • US ISM Manufacturing PMI
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

EUR/USD technical forecast: Bulls break range above 1.0750

EUR/USD technical forecast
EUR/USD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the EUR/USD price has gapped up and broken above the 1.0750 resistance level. Moreover, the price has broken out of its consolidation area between the 1.0675 support and the 1.0750 resistance.

Are you interested in learning more about Ethereum price prediction? Check our detailed guide-

The previous bearish move showed weakness when the price punctured the 30-SMA resistance. At the same time, the RSI made a bullish divergence, showing fading bearish momentum. 

Afterwards, the price entered an area of consolidation, where bulls and bears fought for control. Bulls won when the price gapped up, showing massive bullish momentum, before breaking above 1.0750. Bulls might now target the 1.0850 resistance level.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024