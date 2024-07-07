Home USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Dollar Slips Amid Weak NFP
Canadian Dollar Forecast

USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Dollar Slips Amid Weak NFP

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • The monthly US employment report showed a surge in the unemployment rate to 4.1%.
  • Canada’s labor market weakened sharply, with the economy losing jobs in June.
  • Next week, investors will only focus on US inflation data.

The USD/CAD weekly forecast is bearish as the dollar falls amid a series of downbeat reports and a dovish Powell.

Ups and downs of USD/CAD

The USD/CAD pair had a bearish week as the dollar weakened due to poor economic data. At the same time, Powell’s slightly dovish speech weighed on the currency. 

Are you interested in learning more about Bitcoin price prediction? Check our detailed guide-

US figures showed a drop in job vacancies, higher initial jobless claims, and a weaker service sector. Moreover, the monthly employment report showed a surge in the unemployment rate to 4.1%. An easing labor market will allow the Fed to start lowering borrowing costs.

Furthermore, when Powell spoke, he acknowledged the recent decline in inflation. He said it would pave the way for rate cuts. Meanwhile, Canada’s labor market weakened sharply, with the economy losing jobs in June. At the same time, the unemployment rate rose to 6.4%.

Next week’s key events for USD/CAD

Next week, investors will only focus on US inflation data. The consumer and wholesale inflation reports will show the state of price pressures in the country. Last month, consumer inflation eased to 3.3%. Moreover, the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation fell to 2.6% in May, a sign that the 2% target is within reach. 

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

If next week’s reports continue this downtrend, there will be an increase in Fed rate cut expectations. This would weaken the dollar against the loonie. On the other hand, if inflation beats forecasts, the dollar will rally as the Fed will likely keep delaying cuts.

USD/CAD weekly technical forecast: Bears challenge range support

USD/CAD weekly forecast
USD/CAD daily chart

On the technical side, the USD/CAD price is bearish as it trades below the 22-SMA with the RSI below 50. However, there is no clear direction in the market since the price has mostly traded sideways, with support at 1.3601 and resistance at 1.3800. The previous bullish trend failed to break above the 1.3800 resistance and entered a period of consolidation.

Are you interested in learning more about crypto robots? Check our detailed guide-

Bears are now testing the 1.3601 support level. If the bears break below this level next week, the price will likely retest the 1.3400 key support. However, if bears fail to continue lower, USD/CAD will keep consolidating.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024