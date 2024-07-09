Home USD/CAD Outlook: Weak Jobs Data Keeps CAD Under Pressure
Forex News Today: Daily Trading News

USD/CAD Outlook: Weak Jobs Data Keeps CAD Under Pressure

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • Canada’s unemployment rate rose to an over 2-year high of 6.4%. 
  • Chances of a BoC cut in July rose from 40% to 56%.
  • Investors await Powell’s speech to see where policymakers stand regarding rate cuts.

The USD/CAD outlook is slightly bullish as the Canadian dollar remains weak after last week’s dismal jobs report. Meanwhile, investors are gearing up for Powell’s testimony, which might contain clues about the Fed’s policy outlook.

Are you interested in learning more about Bitcoin price prediction? Check our detailed guide-

The Canadian dollar fell sharply on Friday after Canada’s unemployment rate rose to an over 2-year high of 6.4%. This was a sign that more people were losing jobs. At the same time, the economy lost 1,400 jobs in June. Meanwhile, analysts had expected an increase of 22,500 jobs. 

Economists worry that the poor jobs report could indicate a recession, pushing the Bank of Canada to cut interest rates. After the report, chances of a BoC cut in July rose from 40% to 56%.

On the other hand, the dollar was also fragile after Friday’s employment figures. Although not as bad as Canada’s, the US labor market has also softened. The unemployment rate rose from 4.0% to 4.1%, raising the likelihood of a Fed cut in September to 76%. 

Investors are awaiting Powell’s speech to see where policymakers stand regarding rate cuts. A dovish speech could increase bets for a September cut. However, the Fed chair might emphasize the need for more evidence, especially with the upcoming inflation report. If price pressures ease, policymakers will be more confident that inflation will reach the central bank’s target. Therefore, they might assume a more dovish tone. 

USD/CAD key events today

  • Fed Chair Powell Testifies
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

USD/CAD technical outlook: Bulls face solid resistance barrier 

USD/CAD technical outlook
USD/CAD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the USD/CAD price has risen to the 30-SMA resistance after revisiting its bearish channel support. Moreover, the bias is still bearish, with the price below the SMA and the RSI slightly under 50. Bulls are currently challenging the 30-SMA resistance.

Are you interested in learning more about crypto robots? Check our detailed guide-

If the price breaks above the SMA, it will meet the 1.3650 key resistance level. A break above this would allow USD/CAD to revisit its channel resistance line. However, if bulls are not strong enough to push the price above the current resistance zone, it will likely fall back to the channel support and the 1.3600 key level.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024