Home EUR/USD Forecast: Dollar Falls After Brief Rise on Fed Remarks
EUR/USD Daily

EUR/USD Forecast: Dollar Falls After Brief Rise on Fed Remarks

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • EUR/USD forecast is slightly bullish after Fed’s cautiousness.
  • Powell insisted that the central bank needs greater confidence to start cutting interest rates.
  • Fabio Panetta said the ECB can continue to lower borrowing costs.

The EUR/USD forecast is bullish as the dollar retreats after rising in the previous session due to Powell’s cautious remarks. Meanwhile, ECB policymakers are calling for more rate cuts which could put pressure on further gains for the euro. 

Are you interested in learning more about Bitcoin price prediction? Check our detailed guide-

Markets perceived Powell’s speech on Tuesday as cautious. However, there were dovish tones which kept rate cut bets mostly steady. The recent jobs report raised market expectations that the Fed will cut rates in September. Therefore, investors had expected a similar reaction from the Fed. 

Unfortunately, Powell insisted that the central bank needs greater confidence to start cutting interest rates. Policymakers have decided to wait until the last minute to call for rate cuts. The last time inflation showed signs of easing, it reversed after most officials had assumed a dovish stance. Therefore, they had to shift their tone. To avoid another such outcome, the Fed will wait for more data to gain confidence that inflation will fall to the 2% target. 

The next major report will come on Thursday. The US will release consumer inflation numbers that could indicate further easing in price pressures. Economists expect an easing in the annual figure to 3.3%. Meanwhile, the monthly figure might increase slightly to 0.1%. 

Elsewhere, ECB policymakers are calling for more rate cuts as inflation nears the central bank’s target. Fabio Panetta said the ECB can continue to lower borrowing costs as inflation remains in line with the central bank’s expectations. Moreover, since interest rates are still high, they will eventually lower the stubborn services inflation.

EUR/USD key events today

  • Fed Chair Powell’s testimony
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

EUR/USD technical forecast: Price prepares to bounce higher after SMA retest

EUR/USD technical forecast
EUR/USD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the EUR/USD price has found support at the 30-SMA line and might bounce higher. The pair has been on a bullish trend since it found solid support at the 1.0675 level. An uptrend means that the SMA acts as support and the price bounces higher each time it retests the level. 

Are you interested in learning more about crypto robots? Check our detailed guide-

Therefore, if the trend is still strong, the price might soon challenge the 1.0850 resistance for a new high. However, if bears have gained momentum, the price will break below the SMA to retest support levels like the trendline and the 1.0750 level.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024