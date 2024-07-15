Home GBP/USD Outlook: Pound Advances Further on Upbeat UK Data
Majors

GBP/USD Outlook: Pound Advances Further on Upbeat UK Data

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • The UK economy grew faster than expected in May.
  • BoE’s Swati Dhingra called for the central bank to start lowering borrowing costs.
  • The likelihood of a Fed rate cut in September rose from 73% to 94%.

The GBP/USD outlook leans bullish as the pound extends last week’s rally after positive UK data. Meanwhile, the dollar remained weak after the US inflation report showed the first decline in four years. 

Data on Thursday last week showed that the UK economy grew faster than expected in May. As a result, there was less confidence in a Bank of England rate cut in August. This propelled the pound higher. However, rate-setter Swati Dhingra on Monday called for the central bank to start lowering borrowing costs. According to her, high interest rates have lowered demand in the economy, so there is little risk of a spike in inflation. 

However, markets barely reacted as she is a known dove. Notably, Swati has voted for a rate cut in the UK since February. Currently, there is a 50% chance that the BoE will cut rates in August.

Meanwhile, the dollar had a brief recovery on Monday as investors digested news of an attempt at Trump’s life. The incident increased the chances that Trump will win the election in November. A Trump win is bullish for the dollar as Treasuries might increase, boosting demand for the US currency.

However, the move soon reversed as the market focused on the outlook for Fed rate cuts. Data on Thursday showed that inflation fell by 0.1% on a monthly basis. This was an unexpected decline and a big milestone for the US central bank. The softer figures led to a surge in the likelihood of a rate cut in September from 73% to 94%.

GBP/USD key events today

  • Empire State Manufacturing Index
  • Fed Chair Powell Speaks
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

GBP/USD technical outlook: RSI points to slight weakness in the new high

GBP/USD technical outlook
GBP/USD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the GBP/USD price is approaching the 1.3000 key psychological level that might be a strong barrier. The bullish bias is strong, with the price far over the 30-SMA support. At the same time, the RSI supports solid bullish momentum in the overbought region. 

Are you interested in learning more about crypto signals Telegram groups? Check our detailed guide-

However, the RSI also shows slight easing in bullish momentum from the previous high. The bearish divergence shows exhaustion. If bulls are not strong enough to breach the 1.3000 resistance, the price might pull back to retest the 1.2900 support or the 30-SMA.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024