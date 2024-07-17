Home GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound Jumps Amid Hotter Inflation
  • Inflation in the UK remained at an annual rate of 2% in June.
  • UK services inflation came in at 5.7%.
  • US sales were unchanged in June, better than economist expectations for a 0.3% decline. 

The GBP/USD price analysis shows solid bullish sentiment as the pound rallies after a higher-than-expected reading on UK inflation. Meanwhile, the dollar retreated from Tuesday’s highs as the effects of an upbeat retail sales report wore off. 

Inflation in the UK remained at an annual rate of 2% in June, higher than expectations of a 1.9% increase. At the same time, services inflation came in at 5.7%, which was higher than the forecast of 5.6%. The upbeat figures might cause Bank of England policymakers to be more cautious. Moreover, the numbers lowered the likelihood of a rate cut in August, boosting the pound.Meanwhile, the US dollar fell after rallying on upbeat retail sales data in the previous session. Sales were unchanged in June, better than economist expectations for a 0.3% decline. The report showed that the economy was doing fairly well, and the risks of a recession were low. 

However, inflation is also in a downtrend, meaning the Fed is getting closer to its first rate cut. Last week’s soft inflation figures pushed investors to fully price in the first rate cut by September, putting significant downward pressure on the dollar. As long as inflation continues falling, policymakers will be confident enough to cut rates even if the economy remains resilient. However, if inflation pauses or spikes while the economy is strong, the Fed will delay rate cuts.

GBP/USD key events today

Neither the US nor the UK will release more key reports today. Therefore, investors will keep digesting Britain’s inflation figures.

GBP/USD technical price analysis: Bulls breach 1.3000 barrier

GBP/USD technical price analysis
GBP/USD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the GBP/USD price is breaking above the 1.3000 barrier with a solid bullish candle. However, it must close well above this level to confirm this break. Notably, the price has made consistent higher highs and lows, indicating a bullish trend. At the same time, it has respected the 30-SMA as support, trading above the line. 

However, the RSI tells a different story. The indicator has made a bearish divergence with the price, which might indicate fading bullish momentum. If the bulls are exhausted, they might fail to sustain a move above 1.3000 and pull back. 

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

