Home USD/CAD Outlook: Bulls Gather Traction Ahead of BoC
Forex News Today: Daily Trading News

USD/CAD Outlook: Bulls Gather Traction Ahead of BoC

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • USD/CAD outlook is bullish as Canada’s retail sales fell by 0.8% in May.
  • The BoC will likely cut rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday.
  • A Trump win would further weaken the Loonie.

The USD/CAD outlook shows bullish optimism as the Loonie falls amid rising expectations for a Bank of Canada rate cut in July. Meanwhile, the dollar was steady despite new developments in the US political scene.

Are you interested in learning more about Forex indicators? Check our detailed guide-

The Canadian dollar plunged last week after economic reports increased the likelihood of a second BoC rate cut in July. Notably, inflation eased more than expected, showing a drop in price pressures. At the same time, data on Friday showed that retail sales fell by 0.8% in May from April. This was a poorer outcome than the forecast of a 0.6% decline.

The Bank of Canada became the first major central bank to lower borrowing costs. Notably, inflation was behaving, and the economy was declining. Therefore, policymakers were confident and under pressure to ease the burden of high rates on the economy. Since this trend has continued, the central bank will likely cut rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday. Lower rates in Canada will leave the Canadian dollar vulnerable.

At the same time, US President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race on Sunday. Still, bets show there is a high chance Trump will win. Such an outcome would further weaken the Loonie. If Trump wins, he might increase tariffs on US imports. Notably, the US receives about 75% of Canada’s exports. Therefore, tariffs would significantly affect Canada’s economy.

Elsewhere, the US dollar remained steady as investors awaited more clues on the Fed’s policy outlook. The next big event will be Friday’s release of the core PCE price index. 

USD/CAD key events today

Neither Canada nor the US will release major reports. Therefore, the pair might consolidate.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

USD/CAD technical outlook: Bullish momentum revisits 1.3750 resistance

USD/CAD technical outlook
USD/CAD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the USD/CAD price is in a solid bullish trend, with the price well above the 30-SMA and the RSI near the overbought region. However, bulls are approaching strong resistance at the 1.3750 level. If they are strong, the price will breach this level to retest the 1.3800 key psychological level.

Are you interested in learning more about Best Bitcoin Exchanges? Check our detailed guide-

On the other hand, if bulls fail to breach the resistance, the price will pull back to retest the 30-SMA or the 1.3675 support level.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024