Home GBP/USD Price Analysis: Sterling Gains Ahead of BoE Meeting
Majors

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Sterling Gains Ahead of BoE Meeting

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • There is a 60% chance the BoE will cut rates on Thursday.
  • UK service inflation has remained stubbornly high.
  • Investors are hoping for a signal that the Fed will start cutting rates in September.

The GBP/USD price analysis is leaning slightly bullish as the pound shows signs of recovery ahead of the Fed and Bank of England policy meetings. The Fed will probably hold current rates, while the BoE is more likely to cut them.

Are you interested in learning more about Forex robots? Check our detailed guide-

The pound recovered on Tuesday after plunging in the previous session due to an increase in BoE rate cut bets. By Friday, markets were pricing at a 50% chance that the BoE would cut in August. However, this figure rose to 60% on Monday, weighing on the pound. 

Traders depend on speculation and the outlook for Fed policy. Due to the July 4th election, policymakers in the UK have remained silent for nearly two months. As a result, there has been little guidance on where rates might be in August.

Inflation in the country has reached the 2% target. However, service inflation has remained stubbornly high, keeping policymakers cautious. Still, with inflation in the US easing, there is hope for a dovish Fed tilt that will allow other major central banks to follow suit. 

Meanwhile, the Fed policy meeting will significantly impact September rate cut expectations. In recent speeches, Powell has acknowledged progress on inflation. He said confidence is growing that inflation will fall to the 2% target. Additionally, Powell has noted the recent softer labor market figures, which could increase the urgency of lowering interest rates. Therefore, market participants are hoping for a signal that the Fed will start cutting rates in September. 

GBP/USD key events today

  • US CB Consumer Confidence
  • US JOLTS Job Openings
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

GBP/USD technical price analysis: Weak bearish momentum signals a corrective move

GBP/USD technical price analysis
GBP/USD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the GBP/USD price is trading in a tight, bearish channel with clear support and resistance lines. The decline started when the price failed to sustain a move above the 1.3001 resistance level. However, bears have been unable to make significant swings below the 30-SMA, indicating weak momentum. 

Are you interested in learning more about XRP price prediction? Check our detailed guide-

This weak momentum can also be seen in the RSI, which has failed to reach the oversold region. Therefore, this might be a corrective move. Bulls might take control with a break above the 30-SMA. Otherwise, the slow downtrend will continue below the 1.2800 support level.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024