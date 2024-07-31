Home AUD/USD Price Analysis: Cooler Inflation Drags to 3-Month Low
AUD/USD Daily Outlooks

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Cooler Inflation Drags to 3-Month Low

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • Inflation in Australia eased from 4.0% to 3.8% as expected.
  • Investors expect the first RBA cut in November.
  • The dollar fluctuated as investors held their breath ahead of the Fed policy meeting. 

The AUD/USD price analysis is bearish. The Aussie trades near a three-month low after cooler-than-expected inflation data. Meanwhile, investors are on the edge ahead of the FOMC policy meeting.

Are you interested in learning more about Forex robots? Check our detailed guide-

Data on Wednesday showed that inflation in Australia eased from 4.0% to 3.8% as expected. Meanwhile, the trimmed mean for the second quarter cooled more than expected, from 1.0% to 0.8%. These figures led to a pivot in the Reserve Bank of Australia’s monetary policy outlook.

At next week’s meeting, investors were initially weighing the possibility of a 25bps rate hike. However, the risk of a hike fell significantly after the CPI report. At the same time, markets moved from expecting the first rate cut next year to November. 

For a long time, rate-cut bets have shown that the RBA will be among the last major central banks to cut rates. However, if inflation in Australia is dropping faster than expected, this might change. Moreover, the Aussie might fall further if policymakers take a more dovish stance next week. 

Meanwhile, the dollar fluctuated as investors held their breath before the Fed policy meeting. Today’s primary focus will be messaging. Traders will wait to see whether policymakers are confident enough to call for a rate cut in September. Before the last inflation report, there was little confidence that price pressures would continue to the 2% target. Consequently, the Fed only projected one rate cut this year. However, since inflation has progressed lower, there is a high chance of a more dovish projection.

AUD/USD key events today

  • US ADP non-farm employment change
  • US employment cost index q/q
  • US pending home sales m/m
  • FOMC policy meeting
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

AUD/USD technical price analysis: RSI signals weaker bearish momentum

AUD/USD price analysis
AUD/USD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the AUD/USD price has made a lower low, indicating a downtrend. At the same time, the price sits far below the 30-SMA with the RSI oversold, supporting the bearish bias. The decline reached the 0.6500 pivotal support level, which could become a strong barrier. 

Are you interested in learning more about XRP price prediction? Check our detailed guide-

Notably, the RSI has made a bullish divergence, indicating weaker bearish momentum. If bears have weakened, bulls might resurface to retest the 30-SMA. However, the trend will only shift with a break above the SMA.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024