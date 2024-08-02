Home USD/JPY Price Analysis: Yen Soars After BoJ, Economic Turmoil
Forex News Today: Daily Trading News

USD/JPY Price Analysis: Yen Soars After BoJ, Economic Turmoil

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • The yen rally extended into August as investors raised bets on Fed rate cuts.
  • Business activity in the US manufacturing sector fell to an eight-month low.
  • Markets were pricing in a 27.5% chance of a 50bps Fed cut in September.

The USD/JPY price analysis still points South as the yen strengthens due to increased safe-haven demand. Investors fear a faster-than-expected US economic downturn but remain cautious ahead of the US nonfarm payroll report.

Are you interested in learning more about Forex robots? Check our detailed guide-

The yen has just ended a bullish month and is extending these gains into August. Notably, July ended with a 10bps rate hike from the Bank of Japan. At the same time, the central bank announced plans to reduce its bond purchases, indicating confidence in Japan’s economic recovery. 

The yen rally extended into August as investors raised bets on Fed rate cuts. Notably, the US central bank has signaled the start of rate cuts in September. However, it is conditional that inflation continues to decline. Still, it is a big step towards lower borrowing costs. 

The most recent boost to Fed rate cut expectations came after downbeat economic data. Business activity in the US manufacturing sector fell to an eight-month low, and the ISM PMI dropped from 48.5 in June to 46.8 in July. Consequently, fears of a slowdown in the economy increased. Initially, investors were confident that the Fed would achieve a soft landing, where inflation would fall without excessively hurting the economy. However, that might not be the case. 

Moreover, US unemployment claims reached an 11-month high of 249,000. By the end of the day, markets were pricing in a higher 27.5% chance of a 50bps Fed cut in September. Furthermore, this outlook could strengthen with the upcoming nonfarm payrolls. Economists expect slower job growth in July. 

USD/JPY key events today

  • US average hourly earnings
  • US nonfarm payrolls
  • US unemployment rate
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

USD/JPY technical price analysis: Bears eye the 148.04 level in new swing

USD/JPY technical price analysis
USD/JPY 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the USD/JPY price has made new lows after breaking below the 152.01 support level. The price trades in a developed downtrend, making consistent lower highs and lows. At the same time, it has respected the 30-SMA as resistance, showing bears are in the lead. 

Are you interested in learning more about XRP price prediction? Check our detailed guide-

The new swing is approaching the 148.04 critical level. Here, it might pause as bears rest before pulling back or falling. The downtrend will continue as long as the price stays below the SMA.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024