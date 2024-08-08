Home USD/CAD Outlook: Loonie Extends Gains Amid Oil Rally
Forex News Today: Daily Trading News

USD/CAD Outlook: Loonie Extends Gains Amid Oil Rally

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • The weakness in the US labor market will increase the urgency of Fed rate cuts.
  • Investors will now await next week’s US CPI report.
  • The Canadian dollar strengthened as oil prices recovered.

The USD/CAD outlook is bearish as the dollar eases on Fed rate cut expectations. Meanwhile, the Canadian dollar extended its recovery this week amid a rally in oil prices. 

-Are you looking for automated trading? Check our detailed guide-

The dollar weakened slightly on Thursday as investors priced in the first Fed rate cut in September. Earlier in the week, the focus was on the risk of a recession in the US. However, calm has returned, and traders are now looking at the likelihood of a 50 bps rate cut in September. 

The shift to a more sizable cut came after last week’s poor jobs report. Weakness in the labor market will increase the urgency of rate cuts, weighing on the US dollar. At the same time, policymakers have taken a more dovish stance, indicating confidence that demand is declining. 

Investors will now await the US CPI report, which will continue shaping the outlook for Fed policy. More easing in price pressures will solidify bets for a September rate cut. On the other hand, any spikes could reduce rate-cut expectations and support the dollar.

On the other hand, the Canadian dollar strengthened as oil prices recovered. Oil rose after a bigger-than-expected drop in US crude inventories. At the same time, supply concerns amid growing Middle East tensions remained. 

The loonie is moving farther away from the two-year low hit on Monday. However, despite the recent rebound, the Bank of Canada remains concerned about the economy. As a result, markets expect more rate cuts in Canada, putting pressure on the Canadian dollar.

USD/CAD key events today

  • US jobless claims
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

USD/CAD technical outlook: Bears inch closer to the 1.3701 support

USD/CAD technical outlook
USD/CAD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the USD/CAD price is approaching the 1.3701 key support level. The bearish bias is strong, with the price trading well below the 30-SMA and the RSI in bearish territory. However, the price might pause after the recent sharp swing to allow the 30-SMA to catch up. Moreover, it might pull back to retest the SMA before falling lower.

-If you are interested in forex day trading then have a read of our guide to getting started-

If bears break below the 1.3701 level, they will target the next support at 1.3601, and the downtrend will continue as long as the price trades below the SMA. 

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024