Home GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Maintains Momentum Near 2-Year High
Majors

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Maintains Momentum Near 2-Year High

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • Market focus is squarely on the rate cut outlook in the US and the UK.
  • The UK economy is doing better than expected, boosting the pound.
  • The US will release GDP and PCE data this week. 

The GBP/USD forecast shows a slight pullback in a bullish trend, with the pound near a two-year high hit in the previous session. The rally to this peak came as markets bet on more rate cuts by the Fed than the Bank of England. Meanwhile, markets awaited US GDP and inflation data.

-Are you interested in learning about forex live calendar? Click here for details-

Sterling eased slightly on Wednesday after reaching a new peak. Market focus is squarely on the rate cut outlook in the US and the UK. According to bets, the Fed might implement 100 bps in cuts this year. Meanwhile, the Bank of England might cut by 40 bps after a 25 bps cut in August. At the same time, the UK economy is doing better than expected, boosting the pound.

On Friday, the BoE Governor and Fed Chair spoke about rate cuts. Powell indicated it was time for the Fed to start lowering borrowing costs because the labor market had shown weakness. As a result, bets for a September cut rose, sinking the dollar. 

On the other hand, Andrew Bailey cautioned against rushing to cut rates. He noted that it was too early to know if the fight to tame inflation was done. Consequently, rate cut expectations fell, and the pound rose. 

However, incoming data might shift the outlook for UK and US policy. The US will release GDP and PCE data this week, which might alter expectations. 

GBP/USD key events today

Trading will likely remain this as neither Britain nor the US will release major reports. 

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

GBP/USD technical forecast: Bears take over as bulls show exhaustion

GBP/USD forecast
GBP/USD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the GBP/USD price is retreating after making a higher high. Nevertheless, the bias remains bullish, with the price above the 30-SMA and the RSI over 50. Bulls have maintained a steep price trend above the SMA. It recently broke above the 1.3150 resistance level and was heading for the 1.3301 critical level. However, the journey to the 1.3150 level was difficult.

-Are you interested in learning about forex signals? Click here for details-

The RSI showed a slight bearish divergence, indicating exhaustion. As a result, bears have taken over. However, the bullish trend will continue if the price stays above the SMA.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024