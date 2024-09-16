Home USD/JPY Forecast: 140.0 Broken Amid Rising Fed Rate Bets
Majors

USD/JPY Forecast: 140.0 Broken Amid Rising Fed Rate Bets

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • The dollar lost around 1.3% against the yen last week.
  • News outlets revealed a high chance for a 50 bps Fed rate cut.
  • The Bank of Japan will meet on Friday.

The USD/JPY forecast indicates further declines for the dollar due to a surge in Fed rate cut expectations. At the same time, the yen was on the front foot as investors looked forward to the Bank of Japan policy meeting. 

Are you interested in learning more about STP brokers? Check our detailed guide-

The dollar lost around 1.3% against the yen last week after reports that the Fed might consider a more significant rate cut at this week’s meeting. Initially, markets were convinced that policymakers would vote for a 25 bps cut. Inflation was slightly higher than expected, and the labor market was not in such a terrible shape. Therefore, the US central bank could afford to start cutting rates slowly. 

However, this outlook shifted on Friday when news outlets revealed a high chance for a 50 bps rate cut. Consequently, investors moved to price a higher chance for such an outcome, weighing on the dollar. By Monday, investors were pricing a 59% of a 50 bps rate cut. At the same time, total cuts in 2024 rose to 125 bps. 

The Fed is poised to cut rates on Wednesday. However, traders are still betting between a 25 and a 50 bps rate cut. Therefore, whichever size the central bank picks will likely increase market volatility.

On the other hand, the Bank of Japan is set to meet on Friday this week. Although the BoJ might keep rates unchanged, the messaging might be hawkish. Recent remarks from policymakers have shown that they are willing to keep hiking interest rates. 

USD/JPY key events today

With a holiday in Japan and no key events in the US, the price might extend last week’s move.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

USD/JPY technical forecast: Bullish RSI divergence fails 

USD/JPY technical forecast
USD/JPY 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the USD/JPY price has made a new low in the downtrend after breaking below the 141.01 support level. This has strengthened the bearish bias as the price has fallen well below the 30-SMA with the RSI in the oversold region. 

Are you interested in learning more about forex robots? Check our detailed guide-

Previously, the price had paused at the 141.01 level. Here, the RSI indicated a bullish divergence, signaling a reversal. However, when bulls took over, they failed to breach the 30-SMA, a sign that bears remain in the lead. This downtrend might soon reach the 139.02 support level.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024