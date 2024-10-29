Home USD/CAD Price Analysis: CAD Strengthens as Oil Recover
Forex News Today: Daily Trading News

USD/CAD Price Analysis: CAD Strengthens as Oil Recover

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • Oil price recovered on Tuesday after a 6% decline in the previous session.
  • The US announced plans to buy about 3 million barrels of oil.
  • The US will release figures on employment and GDP.

The USD/CAD price analysis suggests a rebound in the Canadian dollar as oil prices rise. However, the loonie has had a terrible month with weak economic data and a massive BoC rate cut. At the same time, the greenback paused its rally as market participants waited on the sidelines for key data and the US presidential election. 

Are you interested in learning more about British Trade Platform Review? Check our detailed guide-

Oil prices recovered on Tuesday after a 6% decline in the previous session. The rebound came after the US announced plans to buy about 3 million barrels of oil for its Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Canada is a net exporter of oil, so a rally in oil boosts the loonie.

Nevertheless, the currency has had a difficult month as Canada’s economy deteriorated. At the same time, inflation eased more than expected, pushing the Bank of Canada to implement a significant rate cut. If the trend continues, the BoC will remain its peers’ most dovish central bank. 

Meanwhile, the Fed has assumed a more cautious tone. Policymakers are less dovish after a series of better-than-expected economic reports. Moreover, inflation came in higher than expected in September. Consequently, markets are pricing a higher chance of a small rate cut in November. 

However, incoming data might change this outlook. This week, the US will release figures on employment and GDP. Economists expect a growth of 3.0% in the third quarter. Meanwhile, job growth might slow down from the previous month. Upbeat figures will lower the likelihood of a rat cut, while downbeat data will solidify rate-cut bets.

USD/CAD key events today

  • CB Consumer Confidence
  • JOLTS Job Openings
  • BOC Gov Macklem Speaks
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

USD/CAD technical price analysis: Bearish RSI divergence

USD/CAD technical price analysis
USD/CAD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the USD/CAD price is pulling back after reaching the 1.3901 resistance level. However, the bullish bias remains intact since the price trades above the 30-SMA with the RSI above 50. USD/CAD has remained in a bullish trend since bulls took charge at the bottom of the 4-hour chart. 

Are you interested to learn more about forex signals? Check our detailed guide-

However, momentum started declining after the uptrend hit the 1.3825 resistance level. The RSI made a bearish divergence that could lead to a reversal. However, bulls might push for a new high above 1.3901 if the SMA holds firm.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024