Home AUD/USD Price Analysis: Cooling Inflation Weighs on Aussie
AUD/USD Daily Outlooks

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Cooling Inflation Weighs on Aussie

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • Inflation in Australia eased to an over 3-year low in the third quarter.
  • RBA rate cut bets fell to reflect a 24% likelihood of a cut in December.
  • US consumer confidence rose more than expected.

The AUD/USD price analysis supports a downtrend as easing price pressures in Australia put downward pressure on the Aussie. However, market participants pushed back bets for a rate cut due to high core and services inflation. Meanwhile, the dollar remained steady after a mixed bag of economic figures.

Are you interested in learning more about British Trade Platform Review? Check our detailed guide-

Inflation in Australia eased to an over 3-year low in the third quarter mainly due to government subsidies on electricity. The CPI increased by 0.2%, missing forecasts of a 0.3% increase. This caused an initial drop in the Australian dollar. 

However, when traders had time to digest the report, it became clear that the main figures showed still-high inflation. Notably, the core CPI increased by 0.8%, above forecasts of 0.7%. Meanwhile, services inflation rose by 4.6% after a 4.5% increase in the previous quarter. The Reserve Bank of Australia pays close attention to these numbers. 

Therefore, policymakers might remain cautious about rate cuts. Meanwhile, market bets fell to reflect a 24% likelihood of a cut in December and a 44% chance of a cut in February next year. Market participants are only fully pricing the first move in April. 

On the other hand, the dollar remained firm after data revealed that consumer confidence rose more than expected. The CB consumer confidence rose to 108.7, well above estimates of 99.5. However, a separate report showed that job vacancies in the US fell to 7.44 million, missing forecasts of 7.98 million. The drop indicated a drop in demand for labor that solidified bets for a Fed rate cut in November.

AUD/USD key events today

  • US ADP nonfarm employment change
  • US advance GDP q/q
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

AUD/USD technical price analysis: Downtrend eyes 0.6501 support level

AUD/USD technical price analysis
AUD/USD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the AUD/USD price is on a solid downtrend, with the price below the 30-SMA and the RSI near the oversold region. The price recently broke below the 0.6600 support level to make new lows in the downtrend. 

Are you interested to learn more about forex signals? Check our detailed guide-

Given the solid bearish bias, AUD/USD might soon reach the 0.6501 support level. Moreover, the downtrend will continue as long as the price stays below the SMA and the RSI trades in bearish territory below 50.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024