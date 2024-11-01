Home AUD/USD Outlook: Dollar Soars Ahead of US NFP
AUD/USD Daily Outlooks

AUD/USD Outlook: Dollar Soars Ahead of US NFP

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • Data on Thursday showed the core PCE price index increased by 0.3%.
  • US initial jobless claims fell to 216,000, missing estimates of 229,000 claims.
  • Economists are not expecting a rate cut in Australia until next year.

The AUD/USD outlook shows a bearish sentiment as the dollar gains ground ahead of the crucial US nonfarm payrolls report. Meanwhile, a Reuters poll revealed that economists expect the Reserve Bank of Australia to hold rates on Tuesday. 

Are you interested in learning more about British Trade Platform Review? Check our detailed guide-

The dollar has fluctuated due to uncertainty ahead of crucial US data and the presidential election. Data on Thursday showed the core PCE price index increased by 0.3%, in line with expectations. As a result, there was little change to rate-cut expectations. Meanwhile, initial jobless claims fell to 216,000, missing estimates of 229,000 claims. The employment data indicated a tight labor market, in line with recent upbeat reports, boosting the dollar. 

The US economy has remained resilient in the face of high interest rates. As a result, markets have slashed expectations for an aggressive Fed rate-cutting cycle. At the same time, policymakers have assumed a more cautious tone. Meanwhile, there is a higher likelihood that the central bank will implement only one rate cut this year. However, this outlook will depend on incoming data. 

Today, the US will release the nonfarm payrolls report, showing job growth in October. Economists expect employers to hire 106,000 workers during the month. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate might hold steady at 4.1%. Better-than-expected numbers will lower Fed rate cut expectations, boosting the dollar. On the other hand, if employment is poor, rate-cut bets will increase and put downward pressure on the greenback. Nevertheless, caution will remain as markets await the presidential election.

Meanwhile, economists are not expecting a rate cut in Australia until next year. Major local banks are forecasting the first cut in February. Further delays will keep the Aussie steady against its peers.

AUD/USD key events today

  • US average hourly earnings m/m
  • US nonfarm employment change
  • ISM manufacturing PMI
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

AUD/USD technical outlook: Bears maintain control after 30-SMA retest

AUD/USD technical outlook
AUD/USD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the AUD/USD price is falling after finding resistance at the 30-SMA. The price has traded in a strong downtrend below the SMA and recently broke below the 0.6600 support level. Meanwhile, the RSI has stayed below 50, favoring bearish momentum. 

Are you interested to learn more about forex signals? Check our detailed guide-

After making a new low, AUD/USD rose to retest the SMA. Currently, it is bouncing lower, with bears eying the 0.6501 level. A lower low will strengthen the bearish bias.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024