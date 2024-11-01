Home USD/CAD Price Analysis: Dollar Slips After Weak NFP
Forex News Today: Daily Trading News

USD/CAD Price Analysis: Dollar Slips After Weak NFP

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • The US economy added only 12,000 jobs in October.
  • Canada’s economy made no change in August.
  • The US core PCE increased by 0.3%, leaving Fed rate cut bets unchanged.

The USD/CAD price analysis shows new bearish sentiment as the dollar collapses after a dismal employment report. Meanwhile, the Canadian dollar is ending October with its largest monthly loss in two years. Meanwhile, market participants remained cautious ahead of the US presidential election.

Are you interested in learning more about British Trade Platform Review? Check our detailed guide-

Data on Friday revealed that the US economy added only 12,000 jobs in October, a massive decline from the previous month. At the same time, it was well below estimates of 106,000 jobs. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate held steady at 4.1%.

This week, the US dollar paused its rally as data showed a mixed picture of the economy. As expected, the core PCE increased by 0.3%, leaving Fed rate cut bets unchanged. Meanwhile, unemployment claims eased more than expected, showing tight labor market conditions. However, the employment cost index dropped.

Meanwhile, the Canadian dollar strengthened but remained near a 12-week low on Friday after lackluster domestic data and a drop in risk appetite. Data on Thursday revealed that Canada’s economy made no change in August. The pause came after a 0.1% expansion in the previous month. 

Markets are betting on more rate cuts by the Bank of Canada after it made a massive move at the last meeting. BoC governor Tiff Macklem noted that the central bank would continue lowering borrowing costs if the economy performs as expected. At the same time, the loonie fell due to poor risk appetite. Market participants have gradually grown risk-averse due to the uncertainty surrounding the upcoming US presidential election. 

USD/CAD key events today

  • ISM Manufacturing PMI
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

USD/CAD technical price analysis: Bears battle for control at the 30-SMA

USD/CAD technical price analysis
USD/CAD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the USD/CAD price is testing the 30-SMA line, a sign that bears are challenging the uptrend. The price has remained in a bullish trajectory, trading above the 30-SMA, with the RSI above 50. 

Are you interested to learn more about forex signals? Check our detailed guide-

However, the  RSI has been showing fading momentum, as it has made a bearish divergence. If bears strengthen further, the price will break below the SMA to retest the 1.3825 support level. Such an outcome would indicate a shift in sentiment and likely reversal. On the other hand, if the SMA holds firm, bulls might reach the 1.3950 resistance.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024