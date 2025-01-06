Home AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Bounces Back as Dollar Bulls Fade
Forex News Today: Daily Trading News

AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Bounces Back as Dollar Bulls Fade

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • The US will release key figures showing the country’s employment state.
  • Markets remain uncertain about the looming shift in leadership in the US.
  • Economists expect inflation in Australia to increase by 2.2%.

The AUD/USD forecast presents bullish sentiment on Monday. The Aussie rebounded as the dollar gave up some of its recent gains ahead of key economic data this week. Meanwhile, market participants also look forward to Australia’s consumer inflation report for clues on RBA rate cuts.

Are you interested in learning more about STP brokers? Check our detailed guide-

The greenback eased Monday as traders awaited more clues on the Fed’s easing policy this year. The US will release key figures showing the country’s employment state. Market participants will mainly focus on the nonfarm payrolls that will impact the outlook for Fed rate cuts. An upbeat report will support the forecast for only two rate cuts this year. On the other hand, cracks in the labor market might convince policymakers to implement more rate cuts, weighing on the dollar. 

Meanwhile, markets remain uncertain about the looming shift in leadership in the US. Although Trump has openly pronounced his policy plans, things might be different when he takes office later this month. 

Elsewhere, Australia will release its consumer inflation report this week, guiding the outlook for RBA rate cuts. The Reserve Bank of Australia might be the last major central bank to start lowering borrowing costs. Economists expect inflation to increase by 2.2%, compared to a previous reading of 2.1%. 

AUD/USD key events today

Market participants do not expect any significant reports from the US or Australia today.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

AUD/USD technical forecast: Breaks above the 30-SMA

AUD/USD technical forecast
AUD/USD 4-hour chart

 

On the technical side, the AUD/USD price has broken above the 30-SMA after failing to breach the 0.6200 support level. At the same time, the RSI has broken above 50, indicating solid bullish momentum. 

Are you interested in learning more about forex bonuses? Check our detailed guide-

Initially, AUD/USD traded in a downtrend that slowed near the 0.6200 support level. Here, bears lost enthusiasm, and the price started moving in a range. At the same time, the RSI made a bullish divergence, showing weaker bearish momentum. This allowed bulls to take charge by breaching the 30-SMA resistance. 

However, they must now break above previous highs to start an uptrend. Therefore, the price will target the 0.6275 resistance level. A break above will confirm an uptrend. On the other hand, if the resistance holds firm, bears might resume the downtrend.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2025