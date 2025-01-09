Home USD/JPY Outlook: Markets Anxious Ahead of US NFP, BoJ Hikes
Majors

USD/JPY Outlook: Markets Anxious Ahead of US NFP, BoJ Hikes

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • Japan’s consumer sentiment deteriorated in December.
  • Trump might declare a national emergency to facilitate his tariff program.
  • Private employment growth in the US was slow in December.

The USD/JPY outlook shows uncertainty regarding Bank of Japan rate hikes that have kept most traders on the sidelines. Moreover, the pair has maintained a sideways move ahead of the crucial US nonfarm payrolls report. 

Are you interested in learning more about STP brokers? Check our detailed guide-

Wednesday’s data revealed Japan’s consumer sentiment deteriorated in December, lowering expectations for BoJ rate hikes. Bank of Japan policymakers have been cautious since late last year due to uncertainties about US policies.

However, they have monitored local economic data for signs of improving consumption and price pressures. The central bank is waiting for signs that inflation will sustainably reach the 2% target. Therefore, downbeat data lowers the likelihood of a near-term rate hike. 

On the other hand, former BoJ chief Haruriko Kurada said the central bank will keep hiking interest rates since inflation is on a path to the 2% target. A rate hike will likely revive the yen, which has suffered under a strong dollar.

The US dollar strengthened on Wednesday after reports that Trump might declare a national emergency to facilitate his tariff program. Tariffs on imported goods will boost the economy and increase price pressures. Meanwhile, data revealed that private employment growth was slow in December. However, unemployment claims fell further last week. 

USD/JPY key events today

Market participants do not expect high-impact reports from Japan or the US today. However, the upcoming nonfarm payrolls report will likely increase volatility.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

USD/JPY technical outlook: Bulls fading near 158.02 resistance

USD/JPY technical outlook
USD/JPY 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the USD/JPY price remains in its tight range, with the nearest resistance at 158.02 and the nearest support at 156.03. Although bulls are struggling to make higher highs, the RSI is trending down with lower highs. This is a sign that bullish momentum is fading. Therefore, bears might be preparing to take charge. 

Are you interested in learning more about forex bonuses? Check our detailed guide-

If the divergence plays out, the price will break below the 30-SMA and likely break out of the range. Such an outcome would signal a reversal, allowing USD/JPY to revisit lower support levels like 153.02. 

However, if there is a resurgence in bullish momentum, the price might break above 158.02 to make a new high and continue the previous bullish trend.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2025