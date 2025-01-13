Home USD/CAD Forecast: Dollar Reigns Amid NFP Ripple Effects
Forex News Today: Daily Trading News

USD/CAD Forecast: Dollar Reigns Amid NFP Ripple Effects

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • US job growth jumped in December, with the economy adding 256,000 jobs.
  • The US unemployment rate eased to 4.1%.
  • Canada’s economy added 90,900 jobs compared to forecasts of 24,900.

The USD/CAD forecast shows a slightly bullish bias as traders balance the upbeat employment reports from Canada and the US. The pair rose on Friday as US job growth beat estimates. However, a surge in Canada’s employment put a lid on further gains.

-Are you looking for tips for forex trading? Check out the details-

Data on Friday revealed that US job growth jumped in December, with the economy adding 256,000 jobs. This number was much more significant than the forecast of 164,000. At the same time, the unemployment rate eased to 4.1%, compared to estimates of 4.2%.

The report indicated a resilient labor market, leading to a decline in Fed rate cut expectations. Given the robust economy, markets are gradually pricing out rate cuts this year. At the same time, Trump’s presidency might further boost demand. Consequently, the dollar soared against most of its peers. 

However, the Canadian dollar was an outlier since data from Canada also showed a resilient labor market. According to figures, the economy added 90,900 jobs compared to forecasts of 24,900. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate fell to 6.7%, missing estimates of 6.9%. The upbeat figures have eased pressure on the Bank of Canada to lower rates, boosting the loonie.

USD/CAD key events today

Market participants do not expect any high-impact reports today. Therefore, they will keep digesting Friday’s employment figures.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

USD/CAD technical forecast: Bulls looking at 1.4450 resistance

USD/CAD technical forecast
USD/CAD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the USD/CAD price is in a holding pattern between the 1.4300 support and the 1.4450 resistance level. The price trades above the 30-SMA within the range, showing bulls are in the lead. At the same time, the RSI trades above 50 in bullish territory. Therefore, there is a high chance USD/CAD will make another attempt at the range resistance. 

-Are you looking for crypto exchanges? Check our detailed guide-

Before the price started consolidating, it was in a bullish trend, trading above the 30-SMA. However, bulls failed to breach the 1.4450 resistance level, and momentum faded. As a result, the price formed a corrective move. 

If this allowed bulls to recover, USD/CAD will soon breach the range resistance to continue the uptrend. On the other hand, if bears become stronger, the trend might reverse to the downside. 

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2025