Home GBP/USD Price Analysis: Sterling Steady Ahead of US Inflation
Majors

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Sterling Steady Ahead of US Inflation

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • Risk appetite increased after China announced more stimulus measures.
  • All eyes are now on US inflation figures.
  • The pound remained fragile due to the recent bond market rout.

The GBP/USD price analysis shows some relief for the pound as market participants await crucial US inflation data. Nevertheless, the long-term outlook remains clouded as traders worry about UK finances amid turmoil in the bond market.

-Are you looking for tips for forex trading? Check out the details-

The dollar eased slightly at the start of a new week. Risk appetite increased after China announced more measures to support its weak economy and the yuan. However, dollar bulls remain strong after the recent upbeat jobs report. Market participants expect the Fed to lower borrowing costs by 30-bps this year. This is a drop from the 50-bps expected at the start of the year. 

All eyes are now on US inflation figures, which will continue shaping the outlook for rate cuts. Economists expect consumer inflation to increase by 0.3%, similar to the previous reading. At the same time, they expect the annual figure to hold at 2.6%. A bigger-than-expected figure will lower the likelihood of a Fed rate cut this year. On the other hand, a downbeat report might bring back bets for two rate cuts this year. However, before the CPI report, traders will focus on wholesale inflation.

Elsewhere, the pound remained fragile due to the recent bond market rout. Market participants worry that the yield rally will force the government to adjust fiscal policy, hurting the economy.

GBP/USD key events today

  • Core PPI m/m
  • PPI m/m
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

GBP/USD technical price analysis: Bears aim for a new low in the downtrend

GBP/USD technical price analysis
GBP/USD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the GBP/USD price is dropping after retesting the 1.2250 key level. Bears have maintained a solid decline since the price broke below the 1.2400 support level. However, the downtrend paused at the 1.2102 level. Nevertheless, the bearish bias remains strong since the price still trades below the 30-SMA with the RSI in bearish territory. 

-Are you looking for crypto exchanges? Check our detailed guide-

Furthermore, if bears are ready to resume the downtrend, the price will soon break below the 1.2102 level to make a lower low. However, if the level holds firm, GBP/USD will make a double bottom, which could lead to a bullish reversal. The trend will only change when the price breaks above the SMA and the RSI above 50.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2025