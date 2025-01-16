Home AUD/USD Forecast: RBA Rate Cut Bets Intact After Mixed Jobs
AUD/USD Daily Outlooks

AUD/USD Forecast: RBA Rate Cut Bets Intact After Mixed Jobs

Saqib Iqbal
Published date:
  • Australia’s economy added 56,300 jobs in December.
  • Unemployment in Australia edged higher in December.
  • The US released a soft inflation report that weighed on the greenback.

The AUD/USD forecast shows steady RBA rate cut bets after a mixed employment report from Australia. Meanwhile, the greenback remained frail after inflation figures came in line with expectations. All eyes are now on the US retail sales report.

-Are you looking for tips for forex trading? Check out the details-

Data on Thursday revealed that Australia’s economy added 56,300 jobs in December, beating forecasts of 14,500. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate met forecasts at 4.0%. However, it was an increase from the previous month’s 3.9%, showing some cracks in the labor market. The Australian dollar had a muted reaction to this report. Moreover, market participants are still pricing a 68% chance that the Reserve Bank of Australia will cut rates in February. 

Meanwhile, the US released a soft inflation report that weighed on the greenback. Notably, the monthly CPI increased by 0.4%, meeting estimates. Similarly, the annual figure met forecasts, increasing by 2.9%. However, core inflation came in at 0.2%, missing forecasts of 0.3%.

The miss rekindled bets for Fed rate cuts. Moreover, since price pressures aligned with forecasts, the Fed might still implement at least one rate cut this year. This outlook paused the dollar’s recent rally. Markets are now eyeing the retail sales report, which will show the state of consumer spending. 

AUD/USD key event today

  • US core retail sales m/m
  • US retail sales m/m
  • US unemployment claims
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

AUD/USD technical forecast: Reversal from channel resistance 

AUD/USD technical forecast
AUD/USD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the AUD/USD price trades in a bearish channel with clear support and resistance trendlines. Within this channel, the price trades above the 30-SMA, showing bulls are in the lead. At the same time, the RSI trades above 50, suggesting solid bullish momentum.

-Are you looking for crypto exchanges? Check our detailed guide-

However, bulls made a swing that paused at the channel resistance. Moreover, bears seem ready to push the price lower. However, before that, the price must break below the 0.6200 support and the 30-SMA. In that case, the price would drop to retest the channel support. 

On the other hand, if bulls are ready to take charge, they will try to break above the channel resistance. If this happens, it will signal a shift in sentiment to bullish. However, AUD/USD would have to break above the 0.6300 resistance level to confirm a new uptrend.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2025