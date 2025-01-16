Home GBP/USD Outlook: Slow Growth Paves Path for BoE’s Rate Cut
Majors

GBP/USD Outlook: Slow Growth Paves Path for BoE’s Rate Cut

Saqib Iqbal
Published date:
  • The UK GDP report showed a smaller-than-expected expansion of 0.1%. 
  • British Treasury yields fell after a softer-than-expected UK inflation report.
  • Underlying US inflation was softer than expected in December.

The GBP/USD outlook shows increasing pressure on the Bank of England to lower borrowing costs amid weak economic growth. Meanwhile, in the US, a soft inflation report has maintained expectations for at least one Fed rate cut this year. Market participants are now watching the retail sales report for more clues on Fed rate cuts. 

-Are you looking for tips for forex trading? Check out the details-

The UK released its GDP report on Thursday, showing a 0.1% expansion. However, this was smaller than the forecast of 0.2%. This miss shows weaker-than-expected growth that might pressure the Bank of England to cut interest rates. As a result, the pound eased. However, there was still optimism around the recent drop in UK Treasury yields, which has relieved pressure on the country’s finances. Treasury yields fell after a softer-than-expected UK inflation report.

On the other hand, the US dollar remained weak after data on Wednesday revealed that underlying US inflation was softer than expected. The core CPI increased by 0.2% compared to estimates of 0.3%. Meanwhile, monthly and annual inflation numbers came in line with expectations, keeping Fed rate cut bets intact.

Market focus has now shifted to the upcoming retail sales report, which will show consumer spending in the country. An upbeat report will lower rate-cut bets. Meanwhile, a downbeat report might further weaken the dollar by increasing rate-cut expectations.

GBP/USD key events today

  • Core Retail Sales m/m
  • Retail Sales m/m
  • Unemployment Claims
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

GBP/USD technical outlook: Trendline resistance capping gains

GBP/USD technical outlook
GBP/USD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the GBP/USD price has defined the confines of a new bearish channel. Although GBP/USD has remained in a bearish trend, the slope has shallowed. Initially, the price was trading below the 30-SMA. However, bulls started puncturing the resistance line. Nevertheless, the price continued to make lower highs and lows. Therefore, the downtrend has created a new resistance level slightly above the 30-SMA. 

-Are you looking for crypto exchanges? Check our detailed guide-

Currently, the price is bouncing lower from the channel resistance. It trades below the 30-SMA, showing bears are in the lead. At the same time, the RSI is below 50, suggesting solid bearish momentum. Therefore, it may soon retest the 1.2102 support and likely break below for a new low in the downtrend.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2025