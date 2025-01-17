Home EUR/USD Outlook: Diverging Economies Pressure the Euro
EUR/USD Daily

EUR/USD Outlook: Diverging Economies Pressure the Euro

Saqib Iqbal
Published date:
  • Market participants eagerly await Trump’s inauguration.
  • Trump has proposed import tariffs of at least 10% on all imported goods.
  • Data on Thursday revealed a smaller-than-expected increase in US retail sales.

The EUR/USD outlook suggests further weakness for the euro amid diverging economic outlooks between the Eurozone and the US. At the same time, the ECB is set to implement more rate cuts this year than the Fed to stem any further weakness in the Eurozone economy.

-Are you looking for tips for forex trading? Check out the details-

Market participants eagerly await Trump’s inauguration next week, which will mark a significant shift in the US. Trump has proposed several policy changes, including tax cuts and import tariffs, which experts believe will boost the US economy and increase consumer price pressures. Meanwhile, an import tariff of at least 10% on all imported goods will hurt its trading partners, like the Eurozone. Therefore, analysts are predicting weak economic growth in the bloc in 2025. 

Trump will cause a significant shift in the outlook for economic growth and monetary policy in these two regions. The Fed will take a gradual approach, with traders pricing only two rate cuts this year. Meanwhile, a Reuters poll earlier in the week revealed that the ECB might implement four rate cuts before July this year. The aggressive approach will likely reduce the impact of tariffs on the economy. 

Elsewhere, data on Thursday revealed a smaller-than-expected increase in US retail sales. However, it was not enough to significantly change the outlook for Fed rate cuts.

EUR/USD key events today

Market participants do not expect high-impact reports from the Eurozone or the US. Consequently, the price might end the week quietly.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

EUR/USD technical outlook: Bulls emerge after the recent swing high

EUR/USD technical outlook
EUR/USD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the EUR/USD price has paused near the 30-SMA support after meeting the 1.0350 resistance level. The bias is bullish since the price trades above the SMA with the RSI slightly above 50, in bullish territory. 

-Are you looking for crypto exchanges? Check our detailed guide-

However, when bulls met the 1.0350 resistance, a strong rejection led to a bearish engulfing candle. This was a sign that bears were ready to take back control. Still, the price must break below the 30-SMA and the 1.0200 support level to confirm this. Such an outcome would signal a continuation of the downtrend. 

On the other hand, if EUR/USD fails to break below the 30-SMA, it might retest the 1.0350 resistance, aiming to make a higher high. A break above this resistance would allow bulls to reach the 1.0450 level.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2025