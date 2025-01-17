Home GBP/USD Price Analysis: Risk to Revisit 1.21 Amid Weak Economy
Majors

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Risk to Revisit 1.21 Amid Weak Economy

Saqib Iqbal
Published date:
  • Retail sales in the UK unexpectedly fell in December.
  • Data on Thursday showed a smaller-than-expected increase in retail sales.
  • All focus is on Trump’s inauguration next week.

The GBP/USD price analysis shows that the UK’s economic weakness has put the pound in a vulnerable position against the dollar. At the same time, market participants are looking forward to Trump’s inauguration next week, which will shape the outlook for the US economy. 

-Are you looking for tips for forex trading? Check out the details-

Data on Friday showed that retail sales in the UK unexpectedly fell in December. Sales dropped by 0.3% when economists had expected a 0.4% increase. The decline indicated weak consumer spending during the month, likely putting more pressure on the Bank of England to lower borrowing costs.

The soft sales figures came a day after data showed a smaller-than-expected expansion in the UK economy. Recent economic reports have dimmed hopes of a stronger economy under the new administration. Moreover, it has increased BoE rate cut expectations, weighing on the pound. 

Meanwhile, the dollar eased slightly after Thursday data showed a smaller-than-expected retail sales increase. Sales increased by 0.4% on a monthly basis compared to forecasts of a 0.6% increase. However, all focus is on Trump’s inauguration next week. Experts believe it will mark a big shift leading to a period of robust economic growth and higher inflation. Traders will wait to see whether he will implement his policy proposals.

GBP/USD key events today

Neither the US nor the UK will release any significant reports. Therefore, traders will keep absorbing the UK retail sales report.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

GBP/USD technical price analysis: Bears set sights on the 1.2102 support level

GBP/USD technical price analysis
GBP/USD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the GBP/USD price is on the verge of breaking below the 30-SMA after a recent rebound to the 1.2250 resistance level. Despite the break above the SMA, the bearish bias remains strong. Moreover, the RSI trades below 50, suggesting strong bearish momentum. 

-Are you looking for crypto exchanges? Check our detailed guide-

Additionally, the price trades in a bearish channel and might bounce from the channel resistance to retest the channel support. Therefore, GBP/USD might soon break below the 1.2102 support level to continue the downtrend. 

However, bulls might break above the channel resistance if the SMA holds firm. Such an outcome would suggest a bullish shift in sentiment, allowing the price to reach the 1.2400 resistance level.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2025